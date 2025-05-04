Every Stunning Hair Era Meghan Markle Has Rocked—And What It Says About Her

Meghan Markle has gone through some major hair changes during her professional career. From having glossy, blown-out hair during her time on Deal or No Deal to her sleek hairstyles after her first marriage. The star’s hair has gone through drastic hair transformations over the years. Here’s a look at The Duchess of Sussex’s hair through the years.

Meghan Markle’s childhood hair

The Duchess of Sussex grew up with curly hair that was dark brown in color. All her childhood pictures show her sporting a ponytail or similar hairstyles. The former actress revealed how a haircut mishap during her childhood made her realize that she did not want to cut her hair again.

In a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Meghan shared that she wanted to get an Andie MacDowell-inspired haircut after watching Four Weddings and a Funeral. When she was 10 years old, she did exactly that and regretted it instantly.

“Then it was as though everyone forgot to tell me, ‘You have ethnic hair, you are not going to look like Andie MacDowell,’” Meghan noted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She also noted how much of a “bummer” it was to show up to school with the hairstyle. Meghan shared how, from then on, she decided to grow her hair out.

Meghan Markle’s hair in Deal or No Deal

Meghan Markle played the suitcase girl on the famous show Deal or No Deal. During Season 2, she sported voluminous layers and a drastically different hairdo. Hair expert Amber Renee labels Markle’s particular hairstyle as the “mid-2000s aesthetic.”

Watch the official trailer for “Deal Or No Deal Island.” When will Meghan Markle make her appearance? pic.twitter.com/RKOOSwh2Xq — Say What? 💫 make a wish ✨ (@2speakupstandup) March 4, 2024

Her hair had voluminous layers, soft curls, and a glossy finish. The Duchess addressed her time on the show on an episode of her podcast. “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time,” she noted.

Meghan’s hair at the beginning of her acting career

In 2006, Markle attended a National Kidney Foundation event in LA. Back then, the actress was just stepping into the spotlight. She was photographed with her hair pulled back in a simple ponytail.

Years later, a fan took to Facebook to even note how the photo taken at the event seemed to be the “realest” version of Meghan to date. “This is the realest and most natural photo I’ve seen [of] her, love it! Hope she feels that she can just be herself now,” the netizen wrote.

Meghan’s hair in 2010-2011

After her first marriage, the star decided to dye her hair a red-brown. The former actress married Trevor Engelson in 2011 and underwent a major hair transformation. “By 2010–2011, Meghan’s hair had evolved into a more understated, sleek look,” Amber Renee tells The List.

All the details about Meghan Markle’s first marriage pic.twitter.com/qjDJkzeTH5 — woman&home (@womanandhome) May 31, 2021

The hair expert went on to note how the actress’ hair looked “straighter and slightly shorter.” Meghan’s hair in 2011 looked sleeker than her previous looks. Renee also points out that the star’s hair had cooler undertones during the time, signaling “a shift toward a more refined and modern aesthetic.”

Meghan’s hair during Suits

Markle’s hair saw another drastic transformation after she bagged her first big role. The Duchess is famously known for playing the role of Rachel Zane in the famous legal drama. During this time, Meghan’s hair was often blown out and had a glossy finish to it.

The actress decided to dye her hair an auburn colour. Over the show’s seasons her character’s hair darkened more and more and settled to a more dark brown palette.

Meghan’s hair during her first public outing with Prince Harry

Meghan and Prince Harry made their first public appearance as a couple in 2017. The couple was photographed together at the Invictus Games in Toronto. For the event, the actress let her down.

It was during Toronto’s Invictus Games in September 2017 that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first appearance as a couple. In four days, they’re getting married! The countdown is on! Anyone else waking up in the wee hours to tune in?? #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/MYJdzdjNXd — The New Classical FM (@classical963fm) May 15, 2018

The star decided to part her hair in the middle and went for a chic hair down moment. She was seen wearing skinny jeans and a white button-down for the event. From the hair to the chic outfit, her whole look screamed effortless chic.

Meghan’s wedding hair

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a surprisingly simple hairdo for the monumental day. Meghan was seen sporting a low bun at her wedding ceremony that took place at St. George’s Chapel in 2018.

More than just a wedding gown, Meghan Markle’s iconic wedding dress marked a turning point in royal fashion. Here’s the full story of Markle’s iconic Givenchy wedding dress, which held deep layers of meaning and marked a new vision for royal fashion:https://t.co/5r913vk0w1 pic.twitter.com/gE56RaRb1z — 29secrets (@29Secrets) March 18, 2025

Markle’s hairdresser later revealed how the royal’s updo only took 45 minutes to create. “It was the easiest process in the world,” Serge Normant told People in an interview.

Meghan’s hair in With Love, Meghan

Meghan’s hair in the Netflix original show might be her most chic hairstyle yet. The Duchess’ hair in the show is relaxed, chic, and well-groomed. The mother of two opted for a middle part and modern curls in most of the episodes of the show.

‘With Love, Meghan’ Director Dishes on Meghan Markle’s Cooking Skillshttps://t.co/1wLyf92k3H#WhiskedAway #food Director Michael Steed shared his experience working with Meghan Markle on her new Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ pic.twitter.com/1rPmTY0w58 — Whisked Away (@GetWhiskedAway) March 9, 2025

Celebrity hairstylist George Northwood gave his two cents on Markle’s hairstyle in an interview with The Telegraph. “She’s making a statement with hair that long,” Northwood noted. The hairstylist noted how the royal’s hair now represents “strength” and a sense that “she’s really got everything sorted.”