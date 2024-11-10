The Real Reason Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Don't Call Their Daughter by Her Actual Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were blessed by an adorable daughter in 2021. Their daughter is also known as Princess of Sussex, Lilibet. As a tribute to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the daughter of the Sussexes is officially named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. However, Lilibet isn't called by her official name by her formerly royally committed parents. "Lili" is the shortened name that is preferred by the Suits star and her husband.

BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan announce the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born on Friday June 4. She is named after the Queen and Princess Diana. Full announcement below #babysussex pic.twitter.com/XrPtTUpFu2 — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) June 6, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to do so to give their children a 'normal life.' According to the Express UK, Christine Ross, a royal expert, explained the motive behind their decision: "There is certainly a trend in baby names of giving family names, but shortening the name to give the new baby their own identity. Lili is a much more common name than Lilibet, and lends to Meghan and Harry’s desire for their children to have as normal a childhood as possible."

The parents had shared earlier that they would use both the short and original name of their daughter for official purposes. A statement released by their office about her name read, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

"she’s [lili] adorable. she’s beautiful. she is so beautiful. they [harry and meghan] make beautiful babies. archie and lili r beautiful"



— tyler perry, godfather of princess lili pic.twitter.com/6kTcP8aDw1 — magali 🐼 (@MagaliDMathias) November 15, 2023

Moreover, the use of the moniker for the little princess was first officially noted in Prince Harry's explosive memoir Spare. The memoir's first page featured a dedication to his wife, Markle, son Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana. The forward read, "For Meg and Archie and Lili…and of course, my mother." According to The Irish Star, Lili was also the late queen's nickname, reserved for her parents, sister, and Prince Philip. Hence, the current princess's nickname serves as a true tribute to the late British monarch.

In related news, on a recent visit to Nigeria by Markle, the mother of two shared about her 3-year-old daughter Lili. While addressing students in a school, she shared how her young little daughter sees herself in her mother. "A few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], 'Mama, I see me in you,'" the mum shared. The cute anecdote shared by the actor left everyone in awe of the thoughtful princess Lilibet. It is also to be noted that the granddaughter of King Charles has only met him once, as her parents moved out of England before her birth. They met during the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 when the youngest granddaughter of the British royal family also met her great-grandmother.