Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gave a surprising interview to Vanity Fair. Her openness about their relationship shocked royal aides. The interview, which took place about six years ago, featured Markle on the magazine's cover with the headline "Wild About Harry." Markle didn't hold back when asked about Prince Harry.

She said: "We're a couple. We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

The interview was unusual for the royal family. Most couples keep their personal lives private. But Markle chose to speak openly about her feelings for Harry. This decision reportedly upset Palace staff. Markle also talked about dealing with media attention. She explained: "I can tell you that at the end of the day, I think it's really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

While Markle was happy to be on the cover of a famous magazine, her honesty wasn't well-received by the royal family. Royal author Tom Bower claims that aides were shocked by the interview. In his book "Revenge," he wrote: "Meghan's unprecedented brazenness took Buckingham Palace by surprise - and electrified the British media. Like a thunderclap, the interview triggered sensational reactions: Meghan had used her relationship with Harry to promote herself. The Hollywoodisation of the royal family had sealed Meghan's fate as Harry's fiancée."

Bower also suggests that Markle was angry with her publicist for not stopping certain quotes from being published. He wrote: "Within hours, Meghan called Ken Sunshine and Keleigh Thomas Morgan. Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace's fury at 'Wild About Harry'." The interview showed a different approach to royal relationships. Markle was open and direct about her feelings for Harry, as per The Mirror.

This was unusual for the typically private royal family. Her willingness to share details about their relationship surprised many people. The reaction to the interview highlighted the differences between Markle's approach and traditional royal protocol. Markle's interview came at a time when she was still adjusting to royal life. She was balancing her acting career with her new role as Harry's girlfriend. The media spotlight was intense, but Markle seemed determined to speak her mind.