Meghan Markle Was 'Inconsolable With Tears' After Famous Role Model Trashed Her: Source

Meghan Markle was 'inconsolable with tears' after a famous person she considered a role model criticized her. Royal expert Neil Sean shared that the former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown sharply critiqued the Duchess of Sussex's PR strategy. The saddening reaction came after Brown called Markle's decision-making ability the 'worst' in the 'entire world.' Sean shared, "According to a source, Meghan was bereft because she'd admired Tina Brown and in particular read her books simply because of her connection to Princess Diana and, get this, because she wanted to find a better connection so she could understand her husband Prince Harry and how he felt about his mother."

During a podcast talk on The Ankler podcast, Brown labeled Markle's media strategy as 'total crap.' According to The Scottish Express, Brown then went on to suggest that Prince Harry is following her 'blindly...like a child.' Brown also said, "She's flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is. Her issue is that she doesn't listen. She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn't follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately." Brown commented that Harry was a 'lamb to the slaughter in this situation' as he did not fight for his rights when his family had a feud with his American wife.

Tina Brown says:



'The trouble with Markle is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world,' said on The Ankler podcast.



'She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. All of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.'” pic.twitter.com/lheHuliRiy — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) October 22, 2024

According to the Express, the former magazine editor has been previously critical of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by calling their royal departure a 'disaster.' Brown was known to be close to the late Princess Diana and is the author of The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor - The Truth And The Turmoil, which was critical of the Suits star.

Another royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, agreed with Brown on Markle's judgment by citing another example from the past. Fitzwilliams said, "Meghan quoted an individual who was never identified. He was supposed, at the 2019 premiere of The Lion King, to have told her that there was rejoicing in the streets in South Africa when they married, which was similar to that when Nelson Mandela was released from prison." As such, he claimed that somebody with an inflated pride could indeed make wrong decisions out of impulse.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex makes a speech on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby)

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry published his memoir titled Spare right after his exile from the family. The book disclosed some of the horrible tales of physical fights with his elder brother Prince William. In one part he mentioned that the Prince of Wales pulled him by the collar and pushed him on the floor. This was followed by him tilting a dog bowl on his back and claiming that he did not attack him. The relationship between the brothers does not seem to be in a good position currently, despite the distance.