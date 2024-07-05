Meghan Markle Wants King Charles’ Royal ‘Stamp of Approval’ on New Brand: "Wants Harry to Reach Out"

To bolster her new business, Meghan Markle seeks support from various royal family members such as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. She also aims to secure an endorsement from King Charles III. Before his ascension to the throne, Charles founded the organic food brand Waitrose Duchy Organic, known for its cookies and jams. As Markle’s project American Riviera Orchard, offers similar goods, she hopes to gain Charles' approval to boost her brand’s credibility, GB News reported.

Meghan Markle’s launch of American Riviera Orchard (still an awful name) is an absolute mess of strategy, branding and marketing. None of which is helped by the recent reveal from some of Meghan’s “friends” of gifted jam of an initial batch of 50, each with a corresponding number… pic.twitter.com/UINwABAjdB — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) April 16, 2024

Despite the ongoing animosity, "Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it," the royal insider revealed. "Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval...Despite all the drama, Meghan does not see why they should be unable to drum up some support and backing," the source added, as per The New York Post. "She wants Harry to reach out to anyone in the family that he’s still got access to...She believes there is a lot more support for them within the royal family than people realize and thinks it would be foolish not to ask for help."

The friendship between the Sussexes and the Yorks has remained strong, with Princess Eugenie being the first royal introduced to Markle when she began dating Prince Harry. Markle aims to leverage this relationship to enhance her brand's image. On March 15, the Duchess of Sussex launched an Instagram account for her lifestyle brand, with a line of rosé wine set to come out as her first product. Last year, a friend of the Duchess revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that Markle's upcoming brand would be 'more accessible' compared to Gwyneth Paltrow's luxury wellness platform, Goop. The friend described it as "something rooted in her love of details, curating, hosting, life's simple pleasures, and family."

'[People] say she's so meticulous and demanding that they don't want to work with her.'



Angela Levin discusses the future of Meghan Markle's brand American Riviera Orchard. pic.twitter.com/lrktU5C3Bl — GBN America (@GBNAmerica) June 4, 2024

Markle's friend Nacho Figueras previously promoted American Riviera Orchard on social media during Kate Middleton's return to the spotlight at Trooping the Color. Although Markle didn't promote herself, some royal watchers found Figueras' timing insensitive given the Princess of Wales' ongoing cancer battle, The Royal Observer reported. "While I am sure the gift packages came with notes requesting social media coverage, you can’t tell Nacho Figueras what to do, so I think the timing of his post was his own idea," a source told an outlet.

As reported by The Guardian, registration of the brand reveals that Markle intends to offer a variety of goods such as cookbooks, dinnerware, linens, jams, jellies, and nut butter. Additionally, stationery, textiles, string bags, yoga gear, and pet items such as leashes, collars, and birdseed will also be released slowly.