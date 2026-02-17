Meghan Markle Shares Clearest Picture Yet of Princess Lilibet in Heartwarming Social Media Post

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has finally shared a picture of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, on social media. In a heartwarming post on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Markle shared a picture of Lilibet with her husband, Prince Harry.

The With Love, Meghan shared the adorable picture on her Instagram account with the caption, “These two + Archie = my forever Valentines.” With this, Markle gave a sneak peek into the royal couple’s life with their daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

This allowed her fans to get a glimpse of Lilibet for the first time. However, fans could not shower love on the post as Markle had disabled the comment section for the same.

Markle and Harry have remained very cautious regarding the privacy of their children. The couple previously refrained from posting their children’s faces, often concealing them with a side profile. In videos, they would hide their faces if they were to be featured in documentaries or family portraits.

Even though the picture posted recently was clicked from a similar angle, Lilibet’s face was not obstructed as she was seen spending time with her father.

A close friend of the couple discussed their desire to protect their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with US Weekly. The friend said that both Markle and Harry find it difficult to share pictures of their children with the public.

Meghan Markle shares rare picture of daughter Lilibet in celebration of her 4th birthday.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉 pic.twitter.com/luLkkDE4zw — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) June 4, 2025

The source said that enhanced security in the United Kingdom helped Prince William’s children live a normal life. However, the same does not apply in the case of Markle and Harry.

“The same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children. They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does,” the source stated.

The Suits actress had also expressed her concern regarding the same to CBS. During an interview, she said that her her parental instincts force her to protect her kids. She said that her concerns rose from toxicity on social media platforms “There’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good,” Markle said.

Harry has been an advocate when it comes to spreading awareness about the ill-effects of social media. According to a report from The Daily Beast, Harry was present alongside the mourning families in the bellwether K.G.M. v. Meta et al. case, where it was alleged that social media features often contribute to severe anxiety and depression among young people.