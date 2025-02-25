Meghan Markle Reportedly Dropped by WME Agency—Could This Be the END of Her Hollywood Career?

It’s been a while since we last wrote about Meghan Markle! If you were wondering what the Duchess of Sussex had been up to, we have the latest tea for you! Curious? Well, currently, things seem pretty messy for Meghan Markle, as recent sources report that she has been dropped by the popular Hollywood agency WME ( William Morris Endeavor), with whom she has been working since April 2023.

The Duchess gave up her royal privileges alongside her husband, Prince Harry, in 2020. After the birth of their son Archie, she then decided to spend her time partly between the US and the UK. After relocating, experts, as per reports, claim that the couple signed an £80 million contract with streaming giant Netflix in 2020, which eventually came to an end.

The duo further secured four more projects: POLO, Heart of Invictus, her personal cookery show called With Love, Meghan, set to launch this upcoming Tuesday, followed by the controversial Harry & Meghan documentary. However, most of these shows haven’t done very well, and the Harry & Meghan documentary also received some negative reviews.

As per Page Six, more than the projects, the agency let her go because she was “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.” While there has been no firm confirmation about the same, insider sources said the agency is still working on some of her projects for Archewell, the foundation she runs with her husband, Prince Harry.

Yet, another Hollywood source told us, “I don’t know what those projects are, but WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business.” Moreover, reports suggest that Meghan Markle has not had any meetings with the agency’s uber powerbroker, Ari Emanuel, since January last year. In addition, Markle reportedly had an anger outburst back in January 2024 when she demanded a meeting and asked for expected plans and strategies.

This led to a dispute, and “Ari was done with her,” says the insider. Another source confirmed the incident. Meanwhile, Markle’s cookery show is set to launch next week. While it was planned to be launched much earlier, it had to be pushed back due to the horrific Los Angeles wildfires.

As per The Mirror, a source has claimed the new series will be “perfect” retaliation against Meghan’s critics when it airs. Owing to her huge anti-fan club who dislike her, we don’t blame her. In fact, former staffers continue to criticize Markle, with ex-press secretary Jason Knauf reaffirming his 2018 bullying claims in a 60 Minutes Australia interview. Buckingham Palace previously investigated but never released its findings.

However, owing to Meghan’s strong spirit, she won’t be giving up on her goals anytime soon. Despite several problems, she is set to rebrand her lifestyle business to “Ever” after trademark setbacks with “American Riviera Orchard.” Her highly anticipated jam and other products, developed alongside Netflix, won’t be available for months on the website.

Whatever narrative the media might hold of Markle, for us, she shall always be a fierce fighter who possesses the courage to stand up for herself despite difficulties in her life and make a difference in the world.