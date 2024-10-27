After quitting their positions as senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been transparent about the issues they faced in the British monarchy. Although Markle hasn't spoken much since their exit, a royal insider now claims that she allegedly has a "secret weapon" that will stun the Royal Family if it were ever made public. There have been rumors that Markle is working on a shocking memoir, following Harry's footsteps. Speculations regarding this are supported by the comments she made in 2022, in which she mentioned that she maintained a journal while she was an active royal.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently said, "It’s more than two years since she gave that interview, and she has steered clear of controversy about the Royal Family since." As reported by OK! Magazine, she added, "Obviously the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge. But she has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series." However, Bond said, "I think she is looking forward, not backward, and is moving on with her life. So I don't think we should be raising false alarms about any potential memoir."

In a provocative interview just days before the late Queen's death, Markle dropped strong hints about a potential memoir. The subtle threat came back in August 2022 when she sat for an interview with The Cut. During the interaction, she highlighted that neither she nor Harry had to sign an NDA when they dramatically exited royal life in 2020. Markle then spoke about the journal that she had during her time at Frogmore Cottage, fueling speculation about what secrets it might hold.

Roya Nikkhah, the Royal Editor, analyzed Markle's comments and stated that they were quite telling and had a deeper meaning. She pointed out some of Markle's comments from the previous interview and said, "I was astonished to discover that she had left a highly private diary behind in Windsor, rather than taking it back." As reported by the Mirror, she added, "She's mentioned a couple of times in the last year or two that she kept a journal, and I think there is a very strong inference that Meghan could write her own memoir."

Earlier, when Harry released his explosive memoir, Spare, it shattered records, quickly becoming a hit among the audience. Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House, also announced back then that the book not only set the record for the fastest-selling non-fiction title on its launch but also became the best-selling memoir within a week. CNN claimed that the Royal Family subtly reminded the public that their priorities remained elsewhere despite the media flurry. However, the consequences of Spare were evident when Harry and Markle's relationship with the royal family—Prince William in particular—took a sharp turn for the worse, seemingly irreversible.