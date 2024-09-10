Meghan Markle Has a ‘Gold Mine' Which Can Potentially Solve Her Financial Problems; Expert Claims

As the Netflix deal of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry nears completion, many wonder what the Sussexes will do in the future. Will it be more book deals, sponsorships, or real estate ventures? Royal expert, Tom Bower, weighed in and claimed that Markle may be sitting on a 'gold mine' that might greatly benefit the couple.

As reported by The Mirror, Bower told Talk TV, "The only thing she has left— and I think that is her potential gold mine— is her autobiography. She has a very, very vivid imagination and she'll be able to spell out an amazing story...to increase her income." The assertion followed the expert's previous statement to the station when he expressed his belief that Markle's first motivation for visiting London was to further her acting career. He added, "The problem is, she isn't a great actress. Her acting career ended long before she arrived in London. That's why she came here. She couldn't find any more work after Suits."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Astrida Valigorsky

Costs in the entertainment sector have soared owing to the writer and artist strikes in Hollywood, putting a strain on Archewell Productions, which is owned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to insiders, the pair is on the verge of a 'make-or-break year' that might lead to a financial disaster. As per Express, a senior studio official said, "They could find themselves walking a financial tightrope simply to survive."

As per the outlet, the Sussexes have only one new movie lined up for Netflix. Their $100 million contract is due for renewal next year. In a first for Harry and Markle outside of their successful documentaries, the streaming giant spent $3.8 million to acquire the film rights to Meet Me at the Lake, a best-selling love book. Their claimed goal is to produce romantic comedies and other 'lighter entertainment' via this contract, but a senior source is very worried about the company's lack of original material.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce 2 New Netflix Series



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are working on new projects with Netflix. Archewell Productions, their production company, announced on April 11 that two new nonfiction series.#MeghanMarkle #PinceHarry #Netlfix #AwazTv pic.twitter.com/CthrpFYZMz — Awaz English (@AwazEnglish) April 18, 2024

The informant explained, "What immediately worries me is the alarming lack of any other original content on their roster. Netflix bought the book they are adapting but the question everyone in Hollywood is asking is— Can they actually pull this off without either of them having any real prior experience? This is a make-or-break year for them in every sense. Either their company turns this project into a success or they could face a financial nightmare if Netflix pulls the plug on a new contract with them in 2025."

Additionally, the duo recently faced a setback concerning the emblem of American Riviera Orchard (ARO). As per Daily Mail, Markle's lifestyle brand's name was rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) because 'the applied-for mark is primarily geographically descriptive' (as stated in a filing) i.e., 'American Riviera' is a common nickname for Santa Barbara, CA.