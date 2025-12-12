Meghan Markle Going Down The Minimalist Road? Her Wedding Designer Drops A Truth Bomb

All eyes are on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who’s undergone a complete transformation post her exit from royal life. From countless interviews, television appearances and a brand new two-season Netflix show to her name, the former American actress seems to have gone back to her seasoned life once more.

Of course, not to forget her supportive husband, Prince Harry, by her side, they’re making headlines with their PDA. Besides her work on camera, there’s considerable attention that her wardrobe choices have been getting major attention. While her magazine covers are a steal, it seems there is a significant focus on minimalism at the moment.

​Recently, her royal wedding dress designer has shared some incredible insights into the major change of wardrobe that Meghan has undertaken. Although one can easily notice the shift from extravagance to a more neutral approach, it seems the former royal has switched things up with a totally new fashion mindset. Speaking with The Telegraph, designer Clare Waight Keller weighed in on how Meghan is very conscious about what she wears, and it is ultimately her choice that goes down the road.

Explaining her change of trend towards having a monochromatic wardrobe, Keller said, “The thing about Meghan is she knows what she likes. She has very much evolved her look to what you see now — a minimalist, chic, timeless and quite monochromatic wardrobe. She knows what looks good.”

​In fact, it was very recently that Meghan very openly discussed moving away from the bold color usually worn by women in the royal family. What she’s now picked up is more subdued tones, including muted color palettes.

The 44-year-old elaborated on the same during her Netflix series Harry & Meghan. In her words, “Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that. To my understanding, you could never wear the same color as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth] if there’s a group event, but then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family.”

​While she did not specifically mention which royal woman she was mentioning, it took no guesses that her explanations alluded to both royal consort Queen Camilla and Princess of Wales, Katherine. Continuing with her reasoning to have a total makeover in style and fashion, Meghan noted that she opted to wear colors she knew the other women wouldn’t be wearing.

​She said, “So I was like, ‘Well, what’s a color that they’ll probably never wear?’ Camel, beige, white. So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I’m not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family and not doing everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”

​This, too again changed once the infamous Megxit happened in 2020. After the junior royal couple chose to step down from the Firm, Meghan decided to experiment again. This time she chose ‘rainbow’ colors and brighter hues.

One may remember her striking light blue Victoria Beckham dress, followed by a red cape outfit from Safiyaa and finally an Emilia Wickstead dress in bright green hue from the shelves of William Chambers.

​Since then and till yet, it seems the Duchess has changed gears once more. Lately she’s been spotted wearing and largely sticking to blacks, whites, blues and browns only. In a previous interview with The New York Times, she spoke about her approach to dressing up before attending an event.

​Meghan said, “Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting.”