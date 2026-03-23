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Is Meghan Markle Expanding Her Empire? Australia Plans Raise Eyebrows As She Files 12 Trademarks

Published on: March 23, 2026 at 10:45 AM ET

A royal visit or a business move? Meghan Markle’s Australia trip raises questions

Muskan Jaiswal
Written By Muskan Jaiswal
News Writer
Meghan Markle secure Australian trademark before her trip
Meghan Markle secure Australian trademark before her trip (image credit - Wikimedia Commons/ Fuzheado)

It has been reported that Meghan Markle has secured several Australian trademarks for her lifestyle brand ahead of her trip to the Land Down Under. This has also raised questions about whether this move will allow Meghan Markle to expand her finances, especially after the end of her deal with Netflix.

As per the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex has secured 12 trademarks for her brand “As Ever.” The applications were put on record, as per the Australian government’s Intellectual Property Office, and were first made in September 2024. They were approved in June 2025 and span a broad array of categories, including skincare, candles, clothing, jewelry, and decor.

The news has been made public recently after Meghan Markle stepped down from her deal with Netflix. The streaming giant is no longer promoting her brand, “As Ever.” Moreover, it has also not greenlit Meghan Markle’s series, “With Love, Meghan,” for a third season. This could mean that, with her Australian trip, the 44-year-old duchess might be exploring new business ventures.

Although it is important to note that Meghan’s PR team or representative has not disclosed any plans to launch As Ever in Australia. A spokesperson told ITV that “no decisions” have been made to expand into the market. Hence, the speculation was dismissed. At present, As Ever products are available in the United States and online.

Meghan Markle will be visiting Sydney and Melbourne next month with her husband, Prince Harry. The pair, who will be visiting Australia for the first time in eight years, will participate in private, business-related, and philanthropic events in the country.

Additionally, Meghan Markle will attend and headline a high-profile women’s event, “Her Best Life Retreat.” Tickets to the event cost up to $3,000, where VIP attendees will get an opportunity to take a photograph with the Suits actress.

Although not confirmed, reports suggest that the Duchess will also appear on the Her Best Life podcast, which is hosted by Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

As for Prince Harry, reportedly, he has plans to meet members of the Australian armed forces or the veterans community during the couple’s visit.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been witnessing a decline in their popularity due to various personal and professional reasons. Hence, their visit to Australia might turn out to be cool. The couple are no longer “assured of a warm welcome,” as suggested by royal commentator Tom Sykes.

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