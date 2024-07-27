Meghan Markle 'Desperate for Power,' May Tap Into Bond With Kamala Harris to 'Elevate Her': Expert

After Joe Biden stepped down as Democratic presidential candidate on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris has now become the presumed nominee. Now that Harris is the center of attention, comments made by other celebrities, including Meghan Markle, about her have once again become public knowledge. Along with this, an expert is claiming that Markle might rely on Harris to improve her own public image.

In a recent interview, American royal expert Kinsey Schofield characterized Markle as someone who is 'desperate for power.' As reported by OK! Magazine, Schofield informed Rita Panahi of Sky News Australia, "She will try to attach herself to Kamala Harris because it will elevate her. If Meghan does this then Kamala will owe her one."

People have also questioned whether the Duke and Duchess, who are residing in the United States, could have some impact on the upcoming elections via their endorsements. Schofield went on to reveal to GB News, "Newsweek took a poll asking how many people would be influenced by a potential endorsement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and 40 percent said they would be influenced. Meghan wants to be included, this is potentially a very historic election. We really saw Meghan involved, including with Kamala Harris in some voter campaigns in 2020, and I think this is a great way for Meghan Markle to get her foot in the door."

For a very long time, Markle has harbored adoration for Harris. The Duchess of Sussex recorded an interview with Gloria Steinem in August 2020 on women's suffrage. They discussed Harris, who was a contender at the time, throughout that chat. As reported by Page Six, Steinem stated at the time, "The heart of the Democratic Party has been Black women. And now there is a potential vice president who is Black, and that’s exciting."

To this, Meghan replied in agreement, stating, "I'm so excited to see that kind of representation. You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity. As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see. And in the absence of that, how can you aspire to something greater than what you see in your own world? I think maybe now we're starting to break through in a different way."

On the other hand, Harris has made no secret of her adoration for Markle. Harris has mentioned the Duchess of Sussex twice in her social media posts. The first time was in October 2019, when she reposted a video of Markle in South Africa addressing the 'negative' press she had endured during pregnancy. Harris wrote on X at the time, "This is incredibly important. We must remember that it’s a sign of strength to show emotion. Meghan, we are with you." Another post that Harris shared in June 2020 included an excerpt from Markle's online graduation speech that year.