Meghan Markle Appeared at LA Children's Hospital 'Just For The Photographs,' Claims Former Pal

Meghan Markle recently attended the Children's Hospital gala in Los Angeles to interact with the children and their parents, but it seems as though the meeting perhaps didn't touch one of the attendees of the event. British socialite and former friend of the Duchess of Sussex, Lizzie Cundy, who was also present at the event shared an unpopular opinion in an exclusive word with the Daily Mail. "There wasn't a great deal of warmth from people when she arrived. She wasn't there long – she seemed to be there for the photographs. Meghan needs LA more than LA needs her. LA people feel they've been played by her. I'd have worn a different one if I'd known,'" the 56-year-old socialite said.

Markle, however, attended the eventful night with a free spirit as she donned her famed red dress from 2021. The red Carolina Herrera slit gown was accessorized with minimal jewelry and makeup this time. Her solo appearance without her husband Prince Harry was also fueled by speculations about a future split, as he is on a two-week tour.

Cundy, who was earlier close to the Suits star, claimed previously that she was ghosted by Markle after she met Harry. When it came to the royal family split, she also commented, "Harry and Meghan were loved because they're part of the Royal Family, but they've bad-mouthed the royals, who are loved in LA. It's a shame because charity work is where she and Harry do great things." The British personality also mentioned her disappointment after she saw Markle in a red dress similar to her. "I’d have worn a different one if I’d known," she said.

The American actor was joined by Kelly McKee Zajfen, the co-founder of the Alliance of Moms. AoM is an LA community of philanthropists for pregnant and parenting teens. Markle was also spotted with Paul Viviano, who is a healthcare leader and advocate of children's healthcare. Cundy, on the other hand, avoided meeting Markle. An insider on the other hand claimed that the duo saved themselves from secondhand embarrassment by not bumping into each other. "It would have been incredibly awkward, given Lizzie didn't even get an invite to the wedding," the insider told the Mirror.

According to Express UK, Cundy had previously claimed that she met Markle for the first time during a charity dinner in 2013. "We were having a girly chat and then she said, 'Do you know any famous guys? I'm single and I really love English men.' So I said, 'We'll go out and find you someone,'" Cundy shared.

In her book, Tales From The Red Carpet, Cundy admitted Markle was an affable person. "I remember her asking about my boys. She was very interested and asked lots of questions. Usually, you find actresses just talk about themselves. She was really fun, really sweet. I liked her," she said.