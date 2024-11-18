Meghan Markle Almost Married a 'Small-Town' Chef Before She Met Prince Harry: “She Fit Very Well Into…”

Before Meghan Markle’s romance with Prince Harry captivated the world, the Duchess of Sussex was on the brink of a very different life. A report revealed that Markle nearly married her then-boyfriend, Canadian chef Cory Vitiello, before crossing paths with the Duke. In 2014, a year after divorcing her first husband, Trevor Engelson, Markle was immersed in her lifestyle blog, The Tig. While exploring Toronoto’s vibrant culinary scene, she discovered The Harbord Room, a restaurant run by Cory.

As per Life and Style Magazine, Markle not only praised the eatery’s dishes but also admired Cory's “small-town charm and moral compass,” a sentiment that ignited a romance lasting two years. Cory’s family embraced Markle wholeheartedly. His mother, Joanne Vitiello, described her as “a lovely, smart, and caring woman” who seamlessly fit into their family. She shared, "We very much enjoyed the time we spent with her...The Royal Family and Britain are very lucky to have her."

The family believed Markle and Cory’s relationship was serious and on the verge of a marriage. Joanne hinted, “They were together that length of time. They were living together in the house, and they were in their 30s, so they weren't young kids." However, Markle’s life took a dramatic turn in 2016 when she began mingling with influential British circles. During Wimbledon in the summer of 2016, Markle’s connection with Violet von Westenholz, a friend of Prince Harry and a publicist for Ralph Lauren, proved pivotal. Markle persuaded Violet to set her up on a blind date with the Prince. At the time, Markle and Cory’s relationship was reportedly in its final stages, though they still shared a home.

As per Page Six, two weeks after their first date on July 1, 2016, Harry secretly flew to Toronto and stayed at the house of a friend of Markle's, likely Jessica Mulroney. Despite the complexities of living with Cory while pursuing a new romance, Markle navigated the situation with determination. According to author Tom Bower’s book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, “Her problems were familiar to all unknown, unmarried actors in their mid-thirties — fear of loneliness and personal and financial insecurity. Unsurprisingly, Meghan was preoccupied with her own financial security — and finding a husband.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception on October 02, 2019, in South Africa. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson)

Bower further added, “At the end of the week, after he returned to London, Meghan was convinced that her spell was cast and the relationship with Harry would be sealed. She told Cory that their affair was over.” As Markle and Harry’s relationship blossomed, their engagement and eventual wedding on May 19, 2018, became a global sensation. Yet, had fate taken a different turn, Markle might have walked down the aisle with Cory, living a life far removed from the royal stage.