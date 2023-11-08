Megan Fox has taken her past trauma and transformed it into a collection of poems, providing fans with a poignant glimpse into her romantic past. The American actress grabbed headlines for her miscarriage with her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, and now, during an interview with Good Morning America, the 37-year-old revealed surviving several 'abusive relationships' with 'very famous people.'

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous — that's the name of the collection in which Fox has described her experience with men she dated in the past. Speaking candidly about her 'horrific' experiences, the Transformers actress revealed, "Throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically, very abusive relationships," reported Page Six.

Fox added, "I've only been publicly connected to a few people. But I shared energy with — I guess, we could say — who were horrific people and also very famous, very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Fox neither named nor shamed anyone, but some influential names she's been romantically linked with prior to meeting and getting engaged to Kelly are Brian Austin Green, whom she married in 2010, and later, her name was associated with actors like Shia LeBeouf and David Gallagher.

The poetry collection was released on November 7, 2023. The Jennifer's Body star made several references to being abused in her relationships. However, she clarified that poems shouldn't be confused with a memoir. "This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir."

Megan Fox talks to @kaynawhitworth about her new poetry book, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous” pic.twitter.com/SkdTSpRi3Z — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 7, 2023

33-year-old Kelly and Fox first met on the set of the 2021 crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass and instantly connected. Since then, the couple has been setting relationship goals, sometimes packed with plenty of PDAs. The rapper also supported her ladylove for the release of her poem collection.

Fox wrote, "These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," per Harpers Bazaar. She explained, "I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins," adding, "My freedom lives in these pages."

@machinegunkelly talking about his fiancée Megan Fox’s new poetry book “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous” and how the media seems to think the poems involved are about him. “Art is just art man. Form your own opinions, and just enjoy it!” pic.twitter.com/411BFzeuXB — 🍅Smiley Toni w/ the Curls//Hugged Mod! 💙 (@HippyHawking) November 6, 2023

The actress continued, "[And] I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness." Her fiance lent his support by leaving a comment saying, "Proud of you."

The actress was married to Austin for nearly ten years and filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. But after she expected her third child, it was reported the ex-flames got back together. However, this was not for long; in 2020, the duo broke up for good. "Neither one of us did anything to each other," Austin clarified.

Explaining some of her poems, Fox revealed, "Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical," before adding, "All of it is something women can relate to," reported PEOPLE. She continued, "Relationships are complicated. For most of us, it's not a fairy tale. Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war. But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger, more whole version of yourself."

