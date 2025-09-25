“Me and Nicola Just Do Our Thing”—Brooklyn Beckham Finally Speaks Out on Rumored Feud With David and Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham is no stranger to the news, whether it be about his romantic life, changes in his career, or his background as a celebrity. The 26-year-old, yet, shifted the topic inward this time and at last spoke about his alleged estrangement from his popular parents, Victoria and David Beckham. And it all boils down to keeping his circle tight, Brooklyn Beckham says.

While everyone else is still talking about a family dispute, Brooklyn said in an interview with The Daily Mail that was published on Wednesday, September 24, that he focuses entirely on his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

“There’s always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife,” he argued.

“Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.” So this can only mean that the team Brooklyn-and-Nicola is more important than the Beckham clan drama, at least for Brooklyn Beckham.

Though the Beckhams are British royalty in the fashion and sports industries, even royal families have drama. According to reports, the tension began at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola’s wedding in 2022, which was supposed to be a day full of smiles, dancing, and champagne. According to reports, it soured when Victoria Beckham went into the ceremonial first dance, which caused Nicola to start crying.

The cracks have since grown into a full-fledged family rift! Brooklyn and Nicola were last seen with David and Victoria in public in December 2024. Their absence has been loud ever since. Fans noticed that Brooklyn and Nicola were missing from the milestone celebration when David turned 50 in May, though his siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, were in attendance.

Insiders say the couple didn’t invite Brooklyn’s parents to their vow renewal in August, which they called “the final kick in the teeth.” He dismissed the tabloid craze by telling the outlet, “Everyone is always going to say rubbish.” His remedy? A little relaxation.

“I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It’s good fun.”

Despite reports that his brothers have quietly sided with their parents and made scathing remarks online, the strategy is to “keep calm and carry on.” Despite the looming storm clouds over the Beckham dynasty, Brooklyn is putting his happiness first.

His response seems telling in a way. He does not offer any clarification, he is not publicly criticizing others, and he is not even showing any signs of a truce. He devotes himself to Nicola, the woman who is said to have been at the heart of the dispute the whole time. Brooklyn is making it clear that his marriage comes first, regardless of whether this is a jab at the Beckhams or a statement of loyalty.

David has been largely silent on the subject, but Victoria said her family “always shows up” to support one another. However, it seems the lore is already ending, as Brooklyn Beckham keeps his parents at a distance and doubles down on his wife-first principle.

Although family feuds are common in Hollywood dynasties, the Beckham brand (a picture-perfect empire based on football, fashion, and apparently family unity) makes this particularly juicy. Whether this rift is healed or widens even more, Brooklyn Beckham will forge his own route with his wife Nicola at his side!