McLaughlin Responds to Bardella on X Amid Growing DHS Contract Scrutiny

Another person’s name is coming to light in connection with the ad scandal that contributed to Kristi Noem’s departure from DHS. According to Raw Story, Kurt Bardella, a former Republican strategist, is requesting a further investigation — this time into Tricia McLaughlin and her husband, Ben Yoho.

The Daily Wire had published a report on self-dealing and suspicious activities in DHS, where they also mentioned McLaughlin.

Following that, Bardella took to X to write,

“Tricia & Ben would be better served using their legal resources to prepare for the avalanche of investigations coming their way than having their lawyers send people like me cease & desist/defamation threats.”

The whole issue began mostly from a DHS ad campaign worth $220 million.

The Daily Wire reported that it skipped standard bidding and went directly to a firm that Yoho owned. As McLaughlin played an active role in the selection process, he has drawn significant media scrutiny.

Give me a call if you are confused by the facts. That way we can avoid you getting a defamation letter in the future. — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) March 12, 2026

After Bardella’s comments, McLaughlin used her own X profile to comment under his post. She wrote, “Give me a call if you are confused by the facts. That way, we can avoid you getting a defamation letter in the future.”

However, the back and forth did not end there as Bardella replied with a series of queries for McLaughlin. He wrote, “Thank you for the invitation to get the ‘facts’ directly from you. As such, here are some questions…” and asked 15 detailed questions.

His first query was: “What was your role in interviewing (virtually on Zoom, I’ve been told) and/or selecting any contractors used for the $220 million ad campaign? Who assigned you that role?”

Thank you for the invitation to get the “facts” directly from you. As such, here are some questions: 1.) What was your role in interviewing (virtually on Zoom, I’ve been told) and/or selecting any contractors used for the $220 million ad campaign? Who assigned you that role? https://t.co/vi9dc1lTo6 — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) March 12, 2026

Another important question that Bardella presented is, “How did Safe America, an entity that did not exist less than two weeks before it was selected, even enter consideration for a government contract?”

Finally, Bardella asked, “Are you willing to voluntarily testify & cooperate with Democrats in Congress who are investigating this?”

To The Daily Wire, McLaughlin agreed that she was a part of the group that chose the companies. She also said that there is a possibility that she signed, “A justification for departing from the practice of open bidding.”

One company that was chosen was called Safe America Media LLC. It then hired The Strategy Group for the job, which acted as a subcontractor, and it belonged to Yoho.

McLaughlin also sent a statement by DHS General Counsel James Percival to The Daily Wire. It read, “I have personally reviewed the allegations against Ms. McLaughlin, and I find them to be baseless…Nothing illegal or unethical occurred with respect to these contracts. Ms. McLaughlin was not involved in selecting any subcontractors.”