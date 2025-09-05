‘May Have Been Written by AI’: Melania Trump’s Speech Gets Roasted Online

Melania Trump might have been aiming for gravitas when she warned America’s tech elite about the dangers of artificial intelligence, but the internet thought it sounded more like a school play than a Silicon Valley summit.

“The robots are here,” the First Lady intoned at a glitzy White House dinner. “Our future is no longer science fiction. As leaders and parents, we must manage A.I.’s growth responsibly. During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat A.I. as we would our own children, empowering, but with watchful guidance.” Yes, you read that right: Melania wants us to raise robots like kids. And critics wasted no time tearing her comments apart.

According to The Times, Melania was seated at the head of a roundtable in the East Room, with a lineup of tech heavyweights and political allies watching. At her side was Trump’s tech czar Michael Kratsios, crypto-and-AI insider David Sacks, and execs from Google and IBM. In the front row, OpenAI’s Sam Altman – once a Democratic darling, now dining with Trump — listened intently. Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, and more than a dozen other Silicon Valley titans filled the room, many of them former Obama backers now trying to cozy up to Trumpworld.

But the A-list setting couldn’t save the speech from mockery. Within minutes, clips of Melania clutching her binder and carefully reciting her statement were plastered across X (formerly Twitter), where the memes exploded.

Comedian Maggie Reed posted a clip, quipping about the First Lady’s robotic delivery. Other users joked that she should “tell them about [A.I.-driven] drones that kill the wrong people 30% of the time.” The harshest critics flat-out mocked her as “speaking about AI and not understanding a word she’s saying.”

Trump critic Keith Edwards joined the pile-on by posting her old letter to Vladimir Putin, calling it another example of Melania’s ability to “say a lot of nothing” — and even suggesting the speech “may have been written by A.I.” itself.

Ironically, Melania has championed bills aimed at protecting women and children from deepfake images, revenge porn, and online scams — issues at the very heart of AI’s darker side. It’s a rare serious push from the First Lady, who’s often painted as aloof.

Meanwhile, her husband is playing a different game. Donald Trump recently dismissed viral footage of bags being tossed from White House windows, claiming they were “probably A.I. generated.” According to The Times, he even mused to reporters: “If something happens that’s really bad, maybe I’ll just have to blame A.I.” So while Melania urges America to nurture robots like babies, her husband is already prepping to use AI as his political punching bag. No wonder the internet is laughing — the contradictions write themselves.