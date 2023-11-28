Mauricio Umansky Won’t Watch The ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Amid Separation: 'It Will Only Create More Noise'

Even though Mauricio Umansky stars in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with his now-separated wife Kyle Richards, he isn't watching the most recent season, which will be focussed on their separation. The Agency founder revealed on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show podcast that he has chosen not to watch RHOBH this season in order to avoid watching his marriage to Richards getting "dramatized," PEOPLE reported.

Following 27 years of marriage, the couple announced that they were separating. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source close to the couple revealed at the time. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

The 53-year-old star of Buying Beverly Hills revealed to Michael and Lauryn Evarts Bosstick this week that he has decided not to watch the series or read any articles about him that discuss his separation. “I know that they're dramatizing everything,” Umansky said. “There’s a bunch of stuff that I don't really want to see because it will just create more noise for me and more opinions.”

Umansky went on to say that he chooses not to pay attention to what people say about him and uses meditation to silence what he calls the noise. “People that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don't realize it. There are two humans on the other side of your opinion," he said. "That's really, really difficult.”

Umansky acknowledged that he has chosen to only "be in and out of the Housewives" series, even if he isn't watching every episode of the show's 13th season. “My wife is always right and then you know, I get out as fast as possible."

The TV celebrity also admitted to the podcast hosts that he doesn't "need to read BS" since he is aware of the intricacies of the couple's breakup. “When I know what I'm doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know. Until then, everybody can take a hike and f*** off,” Umansky added. “I always tell my wife. I'm like, 'I know what happens to us.' I'm the one that went to bed. I'm the one that woke up.”

In an October interview, Umansky had previously stated that he and Richards were working on their marriage despite their issues and separation declaration. “We’ve been married for 27 years,” Umansky, 53, told PEOPLE. “We’re having a bit of a rough patch.”

“Sometimes life throws you different things, and you’ve gotta work through it.” The reality TV star adds that their 27-year-old marriage was "amazing" in the initial years and so, “She and I currently are separated, but we are not throwing in the towel,” he shared. “We’re not just saying that to say that. We actually are not yet throwing in the towel.”

