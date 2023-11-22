Mauricio Umansky is Avoiding the New ‘RHOBH’ Season Since it Features His Split From Kyle Richards

After being on the show with his wife Kyle Richards from the beginning, Mauricio Umansky has decided to skip watching the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Ok Magazine, Umansky stated in an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast on November 16, 2023, "I know that they're dramatizing everything." Umansky discussed with presenters Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick that he's opted not to watch the series nor read any pieces published about him surrounding his separation.

He further stated, "There’s a bunch of stuff that I don’t really want to see because it will just create more noise for me and more opinions. People that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don’t realize it. There are two humans on the other side of your opinion. That’s really, really difficult." Umansky went on to say that he learns to tune out the noise by meditating and tuning out the people and things that are spoken about him. Aside from admitting that he isn't keeping up with every episode of the show's 13th season, Umansky also said that he plans to "be in and out of the Housewives" from here on out.

When asked about his relationship with Richards, Umansky hasn't been entirely forthright. But he has conceded that they have had a really difficult year and that they are doing their best to sort things out behind closed doors. He confessed to EOnline while talking about his relationship, "We’re trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we’re not private people. We’re public figures and the reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It’s been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we’re not in a rush." People magazine revealed Umansky and Richards' split in July 2023.

Umansky and Richards' marriage has been troubled for a while, and fans have known about it since before the season 13 debut. Umansky was a contestant on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. Richards was in the crowd for the premiere but didn't attend any more live performances. Richards erased her posts praising her husband's dance endeavors when suspicions spread regarding Umansky and his professional partner Emma Slater.

Richards told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she was "hurt" by the images showing her husband and Slater holding hands after a meal in Los Angeles. She added, "I was taken aback. … that was very hard to see. It hurt my feelings." Richards stated she still voted for her husband despite admitting she deleted the posts on purpose during the same interview.

