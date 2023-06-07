Matty Healy Performs With Eye Patch, Hangs Out With The'Boys' After Alleged Breakup With Taylor Swift

Matty Healy, who is single again, seeks solace in the company of his 'boys' as he navigates his breakup with Taylor Swift. During a concert on Monday night, the lead singer of "The 1975" informed fans that although he is currently not actively engaged online, he acknowledges the scrutiny he has faced and finds support in his bandmates.

In Vienna, Austria, during a concert, Healy, 34, expressed his gratitude towards fans at the front who displayed heartwarming signs reading "You are loved." Despite his limited online presence, he acknowledged the possibility of facing negative comments and name-calling.

Image Source: Getty Images | Alexandre Schneider

"[Fans at] the front had some very beautiful signs that said 'You are loved.' That was very, very kind of you and I'm sure that it's alluding to… As you're aware, I'm not very online at the moment and I'm sure people have just been calling me a c--- relentlessly. I've not been online. But what I have been with is with my boys and honestly as much as I appreciate that — it's so beautiful, and I thank you, but — I don't need it 'cause I've got them." Healy told the crowd in Vienna, Austria, as per PEOPLE.

Healy, known for the hit "Oh Caroline," has maintained his friendship with his longtime friends and bandmates George Daniel (drummer), Ross MacDonald (bassist), and Adam Hann (guitarist) since their teenage years. Currently, they are embarking on a European tour to promote their latest album titled "Being Funny in a Foreign Language."

Image Source: Getty Images | Jeff Spicer

During the performance, Healy took the stage wearing an eye patch, which he had previously clarified was a result of an injury. "I had some droopy thing going on with my eye, I started putting s--- in my eye, and then it got really bad. It started to get better but I'm like, self-conscious. And then I also realized that I'd been given the opportunity that every adult male fantasizes about, which is to have a legitimate reason to dress like a pirate," he told fans at an earlier concert. At Monday night's show, the eye patch eventually found its way to a fan, along with additional stage props like a bottle of wine and a flask. Healy spotted a dedicated fan in the audience who had attended multiple concerts and, after reading her sign requesting to give him books, exchanged the items with her.

The concert in Vienna marked the band's first performance after Swift and Healy ended their summer fling. According to PEOPLE, the singer-songwriter of "Karma" and the frontman of "The 1975" have officially ended their relationship. Confirming the split on June 5, a source revealed, "She had fun with him, but it was always casual, they are no longer romantically involved." Another source added, "Taylor and Matty still care for one another but they are in the middle of world tours so both are incredibly busy. They've been friends for years and are still friends." While another insider said the pair "decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It's just life."