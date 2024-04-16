INQUISITR.COM / Entertainment

When Matthew Perry's Death Was Investigated by Robbery Homicide Cops Despite No Clues of Foul Play

The unexpected death of actor Matthew Perry has deeply saddened many in Hollywood. Perry, renowned for playing the witty Chandler Bing on the famous TV show FRIENDS, was discovered unresponsive in his Los Angeles home last Saturday afternoon. At 4:07 p.m., emergency services received an urgent call stating Perry had gone into cardiac arrest.

Tragically, when first responders arrived at the scene, they found the 52-year-old deceased in his hot tub. Though there are currently no indications of wrongdoing, the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery Homicide Division is looking into the circumstances surrounding Perry's passing as standard protocol.

 

 

The actor's cause of death is still unknown, pending an autopsy and toxicology report. While initial reports suggested drowning, the autopsy was deferred, and a full toxicology screening was ordered. Given the high-profile nature of the case, the Los Angeles Police Department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division has taken charge of the investigation, as per TMZ.

This is to ensure a meticulous examination of all evidence, even though no signs of foul play have emerged. The division's experience with celebrity cases could help provide definitive answers and prevent speculation regarding the actor's death. Ultimately, a comprehensive investigation aims to determine the facts around the tragedy.

The investigation into Perry's untimely passing aims to clarify the circumstances of his passing. While prescription medications were found at his home, no illegal substances were present, according to a report by The Mirror. Moreover, Perry had been open about his prior addiction struggles, though it is the coroner who will determine the official cause of death after the autopsy. Toxicology results, expected in six weeks, will also yield insights. For now, investigators are focused on piecing together an accurate account of this tragedy.

 

 

The cast of the hit TV show FRIENDS is grieving the death of their co-star, Perry. His fellow cast members have posted moving tributes online, reflecting on the close bonds they formed after working side by side for so many years. They have offered words of solace to his loved ones and millions of fans across the globe, stressing the immense impact he made through both his acting gifts and his caring spirit. 

 

 

Perry demonstrated talent not only as an actor but also as a writer throughout his career. His candid Memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, offered insight into his battle with addiction and gave hope to others confronting similar struggles. Perry's willingness to be transparent about his experiences resonated with many people and became part of his enduring legacy.

 

 

The Los Angeles Police Department has assigned its detectives in the Robbery Homicide Division to investigate Perry's untimely passing. With extensive expertise in handling high-profile cases like Michael Jackson's, the RHD will thoroughly examine all evidence and leads. Their diligent efforts aim to uncover the truth about what happened, bringing some sense of closure to Perry's grieving loved ones and numerous fans.

