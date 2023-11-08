On November 3, it was time to say one last goodbye to Matthew Perry.

Perry was laid to rest in Hollywood Hills' Forest Lawn Memorial Park, TMZ reported, the iconic cemetery where Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Walker and Brittany Murphy, among others, are buried.

Perry's friends and family met Friday afternoon at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills area as they all attended the burial. In photographs obtained exclusively by Page Six, his father, John Bennett Perry, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, were pictured arriving at the burial site.

Jennifer Aniston's security officers also appeared accompany her to the event. The Friends actress was spotted strolling to the cemetery with Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow in an aerial paparazzi photo. Eyewitnesses reported seeing Matthew's sisters, his mother, Suzanne Perry, and her husband, Morrison, in Forest Lawn earlier this week, most likely making preparations.

The funeral, a beautiful intimate service, began at 3 p.m. and ended at 5 p.m. The well-known cemetery is within walking distance of the Warner Bros. studio property, where Friends was filmed for ten years. Perry's five former Friends co-stars from the popular sitcom were among the 20 or so guests in attendance.

The actor's burial comes just days after he was discovered dead from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on October 28. His secretary dialed 911 after seeing him motionless in his jacuzzi. He was 54. Law enforcement authorities shared that at the time, first responders were sent to the area after a report of a cardiac arrest.

Following Matthew's death, there was conjecture that drugs had a role in his death, considering his history of substance abuse, but many came to set the narrative straight. According to preliminary toxicology findings too, the Whole Nine Yards star did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death. The full autopsy report, however, has been delayed pending additional testing.

Meanwhile, Matthew's family and co-stars have been attempting to remember the late actor for his wonderful qualities rather than his darkest moments. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” his surviving relatives said in a joint statement to PEOPLE on October 29. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Matthew's Friends co-stars Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc are "devastated" by the death of the youngest member of their coterie, per PEOPLE. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the actors said in their joint statement. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

