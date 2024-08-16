Matthew Perry’s Drug Death: Doctor Called Him 'Moron' In Texts as More Disturbing Details Emerge

Friends alum Matthew Perry tragically passed away on October 28th, 2023, his death was declared "accidental" based on postmortem data, which pointed to the acute effects of ketamine. Following fresh information from the investigations into his death, authorities on Thursday, August 15, at a news conference, filed charges against five individuals about Perry's untimely demise. They asserted that the five people intentionally gave The Whole Nine Yards actor ketamine and exploited his addiction. Based on intercepted text messages, Perry was the target of the offenders who 'scammed' him with the highest offer for the substance, “I wonder how much this moron will pay” and “Let's [sic] find out,” the DoJ revealed during the press brief.

The five allegedly provided and administered ketamine to Perry on purpose took advantage of his addiction and attempted to "cover up" their involvement after his death, according to the authorities. According to People, at the press conference, US Attorney E. Martin Estrada stated that the suspects include Perry’s assistant - Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors - Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, and a North Hollywood woman - Jasveen Sangha also known as “the Ketamine Queen.” “They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry,” U.S. Attorney Estrada said. “But they did it anyways. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being.”

The circumstances surrounding Perry's death allegedly started in September when Santa Monica physician Salvador Plasencia found out that the Serving Sara actor desired ketamine, as per an 18-count superseding indictment. NBC News reported that Plasencia then contacted a different physician from San Diego named Chavez, who had previously operated a ketamine clinic. The indictment states that Plasencia taught Iwamasa how to administer the drugs and frequently gave Perry its injections himself. “It was like a bad movie,” Plasencia texted Chavez that time, the indictment revealed. Federal prosecutors claimed that the doctors gave Perry roughly 20 vials of ketamine for $55,000 in cash between September and his death in late October.

Subsequently, according to the indictment, Sangha became involved in the racket and began supplying Perry with the drugs via Fleming. He also oversaw the sales in conjunction with Iwamasa. According to the accusation, Iwamasa gave Perry at least three ketamine injections on October 28 using syringes that Plasencia gave him. Later that day, Perry was discovered unconscious in his pool. “Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday,” Drug Enforcement Administration chief Anne Milgram told the press. “And it ended with street dealers who sold him ketamine in unmarked vials.”

In Southern California on Thursday, Sangha and Plasencia were both taken into custody. They were accused of conspiring to distribute ketamine on one count. Sangha was also accused of several additional drug-related charges. Plasencia entered a not-guilty plea during a court session on Thursday, his bond was set at $100,000.