During the Season 4 conclusion of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reflected on the past and expressed her belief that the current celebrities "scammed" their way to fame. At Scott Disick's​ 40th birthday celebration, the KarJenners reminisced over Kim's 2008 cover for K9 Magazine, a dog journal. Kim went from being a puppy magazine model to an attorney and a Vogue cover girl in fifteen years, according to Scott and Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian says her family ‘scammed the system’ to reach stardom: ‘We aren’t supposed to be here’https://t.co/UI7slOsoKX — MzKATiEBABy (@MzKATiEBABy) November 30, 2023

Also Read: Here Are All The Men Who Have Cheated On One of the Kardashians, From Kanye West to Scott Disick

As reported by Page Six, Kim joked, "Guys, we scammed the system. We did it. Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it. We put in some hard work." Kim said in a confessional that Scott, who is 44 years old and has three children from his marriage to Kim's sister Kourtney, had been her "motivator" all through her career. Kim continued, "He’ll always say, ‘God, can you believe you did it?’ And I’m like, ‘I can't; this is crazy’. We aren’t supposed to be here. Like, how did we get into this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids; how did we do it?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

As children, the Armenian-American Kardashians were no different from any other ordinary family; their father, Robert, was a lawyer, thus the family was affluent compared to others. Kim, then a teenager, dreamed of becoming famous. To her great fortune, her wildest fantasies came true. Robert Kardashian, who is the father of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, was a famous attorney and friend of American football player O.J. Simpson in the 1990s. The Kardashian name started to get a lot of attention when Robert joined O.J.'s defense team in the murder trial of his wife Nicole. Robert's stance in the trial strained family relations since Kris Jenner, Robert's wife, was close to Nicole and believed O.J. was guilty. The well-known momager married Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner, a former Olympian, in 1991, not long after her divorce from Robert. Bruce had four children of his own. Because Bruce was already famous and wealthy before the marriage, this union helped propel the family to prominence.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter, Penelope, 11, Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos

Kim's now-famous video footage with ex-boyfriend Ray-J may be the reason she became famous. Kim received an enormous sum of $5 million in the settlement after this disgusting film went viral in 2007. Kris Jenner initially proposed the concept of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to Ryan Seacrest in 2007, and the first episode of the reality TV program premiered on E! that year. The program allegedly premiered after Kim's scandalous video was released to manipulate the narrative in her favor. Season after season, viewers grew hooked on the Kardashian lifestyle, even though some thought the D-list reality show would run its course. After 20 seasons, this "crazy" family became famous all over the globe. One more thing that kept their renowned reputation was their well-reported relationships.

More from Inquisitr

This is Why Kourtney Kardashian Couldn't 'Trust' Niece North West During Pregnancy

Here are Some of the Absurdly Exorbitant Items the Kardashian-Jenner Family Owns