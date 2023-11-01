Matthew Perry Fans Flock to ‘Friends’ Iconic Restaurant ‘Little Owl’ to Pay Tribute to the Star

Following the untimely passing of beloved actor Matthew Perry, fans have flocked to the West Village eatery, Little Owl, to pay homage to the star and reminisce about the iconic show Friends. Situated below the apartment building where Friends was set, Little Owl has become a pilgrimage site for Perry's admirers. A noteworthy crowd was witnessed in the past few days with the saddening news of the demise of the famed television sitcom's memorable character Chandler Bing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Warner Bros. Television

An insider according to Page Six shared, "People have been coming to the location to show their respect and laying out flowers and candles. While they are there, they decide to stop for a bite. A lot of tourists have especially been busy stopping by." The visitations have not only boosted the business but also put the label on trending spots for the 90's sitcom. However, not everyone is happy about the sudden rise in footfall, as the former loyal diners. A local noted, "The business is great for the establishment. I just hope it does not become a problem for me to get a table, especially for brunch and dinner." With the rising crowd at the West Village hotspot, it is apparent that catering to the general culinary routine seems impossible.

I just had Thanksgiving dinner at the Little Owl restaurant which as it happens is in the bldg from the tv show Friends. I was amazed and thought it odd- groups of people surrounded the bldg taking pics the full three hours we were there. Who knew? pic.twitter.com/2FcP4JoJTa — Tatham Smith 🎨✏️ (@TathamSmith) November 25, 2021

Little Owl has been no stranger to the Friends fandom in the past. The establishment has experienced both the perks and challenges of being connected to a pop culture phenomenon. Perry, aged 54, was discovered dead at his LA home, reportedly in his hot tub. First responders were alerted to an apparent cardiac arrest, rushing to his Los Angeles address. TMZ had further filled in the gaps to confirm that he was spotted in an unconscious state and brought dead to the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Fans, however, seem unperturbed by it and continue to visit Little Owl to remember the iconic sarcasm of Chandler Bing. On the flip side, it also goes on to show the strong fanbase and popularity of the show and Perry's character on it. As fans continue to mourn the loss of a beloved actor, places like Little Owl provide a tangible connection to the memories and moments he created on-screen. In a strange twist of fate, Perry's last Instagram post now takes on an eerie significance. The actor shared a photo with a caption that read, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman." Little did anyone know that this would be the final glimpse into the actor before the tragic incident unfolded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Reports suggest that Perry engaged in a game of pickleball for two hours before returning home. His assistant was reportedly sent on an errand, and upon returning two hours later, he made the harrowing discovery of the actor's unresponsive state, prompting an immediate call to 911.

