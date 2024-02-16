Matt LeBlanc Wasn’t Invited to Jennifer Aniston’s Wedding to Justin Theroux, Here's How He Reacted

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2023. It has since been updated.

Not all Friends made it to the guest list of Jennifer Aniston's wedding to Justin Theroux. Joey Tibbiani, aka Matt LeBlanc, was among those who didn't make it to Rachel Green, aka Aniston's wedding guest list. And the 56-year-old actor had a reasonable response for his absence from the ceremony.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevork Djansezian

NBC's sitcom Friends still rules people's hearts. Ever since it first aired in the 1990s, it amassed unfathomable success. The characters of Joey, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, and Phoebe have etched a permanent mark in the hearts of their fans. The series was nominated for more than 60 Primetime Emmy Awards.

During its ten-year run, It finally received an Outstanding Comedy Series award for its eighth season in 2002, reported The Things. The show undoubtedly had impressive on-screen performances, but the credit for its boom also goes to the off-screen camaraderie between the actors.

Despite the seeming closeness, apparently, LeBlanc was left out of Aniston's wedding invitees. The news came as a shocker for the show's fans as they expected all their Friends to be at the happy occasion. However, it turned out that only Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow received the invitation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Leon Bennett

The actor later admitted that it was an exclusive wedding, which entertained only about 70 guests. LeBlanc wasn't considered "close enough" to make it to the guest list. But the Man With a Plan actor had no hard feelings about it- in fact, he responded with grace and maturity.

During the 2015 Television Critics Association press tour, LeBlanc was asked about being denied an invitation to his co-star and friend's wedding. He replied, "I think they're a great couple. I think she's happy. And that's all I care about is that Jen's happy."

The actor admitted, "If she wanted me there, I would have been there." He continued, "Jen's like my little sister. Courteney and Lisa are like my big sisters, but Jen's like my little sister. Matthew's like my little brother and David's like my big brother." LeBlanc was honest and uncomplicated about his sentiments for his co-stars.

matt leblanc, jennifer aniston and courteney cox a year ago 🤍 pic.twitter.com/XdgwMphrS2 — َ (@tesfayelovely) October 6, 2020

"That's how it all broke down. And it's literally just like chronological," he confessed, per Fandom Wire. The Friends alum didn't originally plan to become an actor. His first career choice was to pursue modeling, and that's why he moved to New York at the age of 17. Unfortunately, he was rejected due to his short height.

He was introduced to acting by accident when a woman invited him to accompany her to an audition. The manager there signed him, and shortly after, LeBlanc made his first television appearance in a 1987 Heinz Ketchup commercial. A year later, he marked his debut in the drama TV 101 for one season.

In 1991, he landed a recurring role in Fox's hit sitcom, Married with Children. He also starred in several music videos, including Bon Jovi's Miracle and Say It Isn't So, Alanis Morissette's single Walk Away, and Bob Seger's Night Moves. Despite having work, LeBlanc was on the verge of bankruptcy before Joey in Friends happened.

America's hit sitcom paved the way for his ultimate success. It had been one of the rarest shows where no rumored feuds were reported. On the contrary, the six actors remained close and were all together for the 2021 reunion special of Friends, hosted by James Corden.