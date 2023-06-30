Matt Damon Spotted Vacationing and Partying With Chris Hemsworth and Brother Liam in Mykonos, Greece

Matt Damon is taking his bromance with Chris and Liam Hemsworth international. He's been spotted partying in Greece and making the most of their summer vacation. As they relaxed on the Greek island of Mykonos with their celebrity friends, the Hemsworth brothers posed for several pictures, per TMZ!

Damon, 52, and his wife, Luciana Barroso, 46, and several other A-list celebrities were visible during the brothers' European vacation.

The group stayed at a private mansion that had been rented out and had friends like Liam's model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, Australian TV host Lauren Phillips, and her fiancé Paul O'Brien as its guests. As they lounged by the poolside, Liam, 33, and Gabriella, 27, soaked up the Mediterranean sun while packing up the PDA. Meanwhile, Barroso was seen dancing inside the estate while her husband Damon sipped a Mythos beer, a famous lager in Greece, per News.com.au.

Chris, 39, could also be seen conversing with family friend Michele Merkin, a model and actress while appearing to be at ease and enjoying himself. For years, Michelle has been a close friend of the Hemsworth family, including Chris, Elsa Pataky, Chris' wife, and Liam. She is also close with Luke Hemsworth and Samantha, the spouse of the brothers' other sibling.

Pataky was unable to make it to the celebration because she is now in Spain with the couple's three kids, India Rose, 11, Tristan, 9, and Sasha, 9. The Spanish actress is in her home city of Madrid to attend an event and walk the red carpet to mark local company Bambu Producciones' anniversary. The Thor actor had been in Spain with his wife and family before he traveled to Greece. In the upcoming days, Pataky and the children are anticipated to join the group.

Pataky previously revealed to PEOPLE in January 2018 that their two families, i.e. Damon's and Hemsworth's met through common acquaintances and frequently love spending vacations together. “Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more of a fan of his wife,” Pataky, 46, said. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you.”

Pataky also revealed that she has become very good friends with Luciana Barroso, "The [Damons] came here for Christmas, and we were all together, and it was a really inspirational time. We created a lot of things and a lot of ideas. A few friends, we got together, and we felt like we had to have something to remind us of those great moments we stayed together, and we decided to get a little tattoo [of three dots on their pinkies] altogether, and we say 'We'll have to do one every year.'"

