Matt Damon Gets Candid About Fatherhood on New Heights Podcast — Shares Golden ‘Girl Dad’ Advice with Travis Kelce

Hollywood star Matt Damon needs no introduction! While he is regarded as one of the most acclaimed actors in Tinseltown, known for his versatile acting skills and iconic performances, Damon is also a proud father to four daughters.

The actor, who earned his breakthrough with Good Will Hunting, starred in prominent franchises like the Bourne series and Ocean’s Eleven, and is set to lead Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, recently appeared on the New Heights podcast.

During the show, hosted by retired sportsmen Jason Kelce and NFL player Travis Kelce, Damon opened up about fatherhood.

The Interstellar star has been married to Luciana Damon for the last 20 years. Damon met the Argentine beauty in 2003 at a bar in Miami where she worked as a bartender.

The duo are parents to four daughters, Alexia, 25, Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15. Similarly, host Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are also parents to four daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley.

Unsurprisingly, both Damon and Jason bonded over their shared feeling of being ‘girl dads.’

HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES!? TOMORROW. MATT DAMON. https://t.co/dPu9Mi6uTl pic.twitter.com/FrqLJJZZDI — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 7, 2026

According to People Magazine, Travis Kelce reportedly asked Matt Damon for his best “girl dad” advice during the podcast. The actor laughed in response, saying, “I’ve got nothing,”

Damon said. “You’re in it. I heard the kids before we started, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’” Jason agreed, saying he usually tells people not to listen to parenting advice because every child is different.

The Oppenheimer actor reflected on how his views on children changed after embracing fatherhood. Damon said that he used to be the kind of dad who was really into the “nature-nurture argument,” but he’s now all about “nature.”

The actor claimed that being the correct form of nurturer for the kids remains a crucial part of parenting, but he now believes that kids largely arrive as who they already are.

“They show up with their own spirit,” he said, adding that while parents help guide them, their personalities are there from the start.

Matt Damon then shared advice a friend once gave him when his daughter Isabella was a toddler: “Don’t blink.” (a commonly used idiom which means to not seem surprised or upset at all).

Reflecting on more recent experiences, he recalled a moment with his 17-year-old daughter, Gia, who asked him to brush her hair before school, something he hadn’t done in the past eight or nine years.

“It just hit me how fast it all goes,” Damon said. “The changes are so small you don’t notice them until suddenly you do.” The realization, he admitted, was overwhelming. “So don’t blink,” Damon said.

Matt Damon gave us some of the most emotional parenting advice we’ve ever got on this show pic.twitter.com/RbzkmxxHJ4 — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 8, 2026

Aside from his super dad duties, Damon is gearing up for Nolan’s The Odyssey, which is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on July 17, 2026, and is one of the most anticipated films this year. Damon takes on the role of the legendary Greek king of Ithaca in the film.