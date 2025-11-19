Massachusetts Woman Karen Read Fights Back After Acquittal – Files Lawsuit Against Everyone for Twisting the Truth About Her Boyfriend’s Killing

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of death.

Massachusetts woman Karen Read has now filed a civil lawsuit against everyone who tried to frame her for her boyfriend’s murder. Five months ago, she was acquitted of the charges in her second court trial. She was framed in a cover-up of her boyfriend John O’Keefe’s murder, which prevented authorities from discovering the real cause of his death.

The case drew national attention after the trials. She did not get a unanimous jury decision in the court. In the second trial, she was acquitted of the murder charges but was charged with drunk driving instead. Read has filed a civil lawsuit against investigators and everyone who was in the house when her boyfriend died.

According to her lawsuit, the group of people made a plan to frame her for O’Keefe’s murder. Read’s attorney presented this theory during the trial defense; on the other hand, former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor denied it.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned The opening paragraph of Karen Read’s civil complaint against Brian and Nicole Albert, Jen and Matt McCabe, Brian Higgins, etc says it all. Not only was her life obliterated when she was falsely arrested and accused of murdering John… pic.twitter.com/gvUqS5n7Wz — BoozeyBeauty (@BoozeyBeauty) November 18, 2025



She was accused of hitting her boyfriend with her car and fleeing the scene. She repeatedly denied being with her boyfriend in the car that day. She did not leave him to die in the snow and she saw him last walk into Nicole and Brian Albert’s home.

She was cleared of the murder and manslaughter charges in June. Moreover, O’Keefe’s autopsy reports showed he was not hit by a vehicle. But he did have dog bite wounds and scratches on his forearm and right arm.

According to Read’s lawsuit, he died after heavy drinking and participating in an altercation with the people who were present in the house. Apart from Brian and Nocole, other people present there were Jennifer and Matthew McCabe, and Brian Higgins.

It was a conspiracy led by all of them against her to frame her for the murder. The suit reads, “During that altercation, the Alberts’ German Shepherd attacked him, and Mr. O’Keefe sustained multiple dog bites and scratches on his right arm. He also suffered an incapacitating … wound on the back of his head.”

Line them up: Karen Read files a 46 page lawsuit in Bristol County against everyone you’d expect. It’s obvious that the McAlberts were attempting to get ahead of this story by floating the possibility of their own frivolous lawsuit. It appears life continues to get worse for… pic.twitter.com/IEeb5u1VkC — Microdots (@DropMicrodots) November 18, 2025



The Alberts and the McCabes have denied any involvement in the murder. Surprisingly, they even said O’Keefe never got inside the house the night he died. The lawsuit also claims the group of people used their connection with the authorities to deter the investigation.

The proctor who headed the investigation admitted to sharing details with his sister, who was close to Brian Albert’s sister-in-law. The suit mentions they did not conduct a search to find blood evidence in the residence. The state police discovered there was a lack of proper investigation in the case. Read is now awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and malicious prosecution.