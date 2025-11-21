Massachusetts Mother Outraged After Son Is Brutally Bullied in High School Locker Room – Community Demands Justice

TW: Mentions instances of bullying.

The mother of a black student who became a victim of bullying at Wayland High School in Wayland, Massachusetts, on October 30, is demanding justice. Two kids kept her son’s athletic jersey on a yellow plastic “children at play” street safety figure, which was hung from a ceiling pipe in the boy’s locker room, with a belt around its neck.

The two minor students who performed the stunt have been suspended following complaints and an investigation. “It’s devastating and heart-wrenching to know that while my son is enduring pain from the incident, they will be returning to school in a week,” the mother of the 16-year-old boy said as she spoke to the media.

According to The Atlanta Black Star, people supported the mother of the child whose jersey was hung on the figure as they expressed concerns about growing issues of injustice, bullying, and threats against people of color.

“This is not a matter of kids being kids. It is a painful reminder of the realities that many children face because of the color of their skin,” another mother who was a part of the discussion after the incident said to the group of people who gathered for moral support.

The mother of the child who suffered claimed that the two kids who misused his jersey should be penalized as she does not want her son to share a classroom with bullies or kids who lack basic respect or decency towards others.

Allyson Mizoguchi, the school principal, wrote a letter to parents, stating, “We do not tolerate acts of hate in Wayland, and we will take all appropriate actions to ensure accountability, learning, and healing within our community.” Yet, Wayland High School has been scrutinized before for racist incidents.

Back in December 2022, the district investigated racist graffiti aimed at former superintendent Omar Easy, the school system’s first superintendent of color. A year later, Easy filed a complaint claiming he faced pervasive racial discrimination and a toxic work environment during his tenure.

Similarly, other Massachusetts schools have also attracted national scrutiny for incidents involving racial discrimination. Several cases of kids being bullied and threatened have resurfaced in recent times.

Call it a lack of empathy in our society, or a need to fit in and seem cool. Still, it’s a great sign that these cases have come to light and people are becoming aware of them. Thanks to platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and other rapid forms of social media, people have a voice.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Pregnant mom and her children jumped by some school kids while trying to protect her babies. The mother also has some serious medical conditions. These kids and their parents should face charges! I’m at a loss of words 😔😢 pic.twitter.com/OOnjGVUZuE — Bantu Biso🇺🇸📢🇺🇸 (@4ortunefame) November 18, 2025

In a similar incident involving a mother and her kid, a viral clip on social media revealed details about an attack that took place on November 17 in Chicago. A mother and her 9-year-old son were attacked in a residential area of the city. A group of middle schoolers started calling the mother-son duo names and insulting them.

One of the kids then started kicking the 9-year-old child off camera before several of them came forward, after which the child was pushed to the ground as he tried to defend himself. The kid was hospitalized after he suffered serious injuries.

Carshawnda Hatter, the mother of the child, told the school authorities that her 9-year-old child had been facing several instances of bullying at Orville Bright Elementary School.