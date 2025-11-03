Massachusetts Man Picks Lottery Numbers With Sentimental Value — And It Made Him a Millionaire

A Massachusetts dad won a big lottery after he bought eight Mass Cash tickets with the same number set, and he had given one of the tickets to his son. According to various news outlets like WBZ and WCVB, he got the tickets for the same game and picked the numbers for their sentimental value.

He bought the tickets from Pam’s Market, which proved to be lucky for him. All eight drawings matched the five numbers on the tickets he had. Each ticket carried an individual prize of $100,000 before taxes. So the grand total comes out to be $700,000 for him.

The winner of the big prize money, Eugene Girad, plans on purchasing a car and doing some home improvements. He will save the rest of the money. Meanwhile, his son, Matthew, also wants to invest and get a new car.

It turns out Eugene has always been lucky when it comes to lottery tickets. Before this, he won $1 million in 2008 on a Billion Dollar Blockbuster scratch-off ticket. Selling the winning ticket, Pam’s market will also get $8,000 bonuses.

The Mass Cash game has two drawings a day, along with a midday drawing at 2 pm and one at night at 9 pm. People called the win a “blessing for the family. Usually, many people who win from lottery tickets do not come forward publicly and choose to remain anonymous.

But the father-son duo posed for photos with their winning checks. In some cases, when people win large amounts of money, they don’t disclose the amount or even their name, so they do not have to share it with their family.

But in the case of Eugene Girard, he is generous, leaving a wholesome example for people. According to the Mass Cash game, each play is $1, and the users have to pick numbers from 1 to 35.

The odds of matching all five numbers in 324, 632, making Eugene super lucky. However, this doesn’t happen with several people since the odds are so rare. The worst-case scenario for frequent lottery players is developing an addiction fueled by the constant hope of winning. Over time, they would end up losing more money.