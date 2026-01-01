Massachusetts Man Accused of Killing His Mother in Alleged Plot to Inherit Her Home

A 26-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his mother in what authorities believe may have been a bid to inherit her home.

Anthony Nunez-Romano was arraigned earlier this week in Methuen, Mass., where prosecutors say he fatally shot his 55-year-old mother, Dominga Romano. He also faces charges of possessing a firearm without an identification card and defacing a serial number.

Nunez-Romano pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause hearing on February 20.

According to NBC 10 in Boston, police conducted a wellness check on December 29 and found Romano on the second floor. Nunez-Romano allegedly shot his mother several times, covered her face in paper towels, and wrapped her body in a comforter. Officers located a gun in the kitchen drawer and also discovered spent shell casings.

Although a date of death has not been publicly announced as of publication, Romano was reportedly “cold to the touch” and showed signs of rigor mortis.

The Essex DA says they’ve arrested 26-year-old Anthony Nunez-Romano on gun and murder charges in connection to a homicide at this home in Methuen. Still little details at this time, but police responded here last night and found someone unresponsive inside. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ZS6sB8aEud — Alyssa Azzara (@alyssaazzaraTV) December 30, 2025

Witnesses and family members told cops that Nunez-Romano was diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia. Court documents obtained by NBC 10 say that officers described Nunez-Romano as “hesitant and reluctant” to let them inside. When asked about his mother’s corpse, Nunez-Romano said a bullet had traveled through the window.

Romano’s cousin told police that Nunez-Romano had repeatedly pressured his mother to leave him the house. Additional family members described Nunez-Romano as “aggressive” and “unstable” when they spoke with investigators.

Several of Nunez-Romano’s family members attended the court hearing. Court officers removed and briefly detained a family member who shouted at Nunez-Romano.

“Yo, Anthony, what’s up? What’s up?” the family member screamed. It is unclear how the family member was related to Romano.

Anthony Nunez Romano, 26, was arraigned today in Lawrence District Court in connection with the death of his mother, Dominga Romano. As this case continues through the court system, I am still receiving many messages from people who knew Dominga personally, friends, colleagues,… — Julissa Nuñez (@jliss1979) December 30, 2025

Romano taught Spanish at Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Mass. The school district issued a statement mourning her death.

“Dominga Romano profoundly impacted countless students and colleagues in her 15 years as a Lawrence High School educator,” the district said. “The thoughts of everyone at Lawrence Public Schools at this time are with her family, loved ones, and all those fortunate enough to have been touched by her. Counseling resources are being made available to staff and students, and will be in place to support our school community as it moves forward together in the coming days.”

A family friend called Romano a “really good woman” in an interview with WCVB.

“She was a really good woman,” the friend said. “When my wife told me about this last night, I was like, ‘It can’t be. It just can’t be.’”