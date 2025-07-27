Mass Stabbing at Michigan Walmart Leaves 6 in Critical Condition—Suspect in Custody

A 42-year-old Michigan man stabbed 11 people at Walmart in a random act of violence. This happened on Saturday around 4.45 pm. According to the Michigan sheriff, 11 people were stabbed using a folding knife.

The man was taken into custody within a few minutes. Meanwhile, the people at the store who saw the attack tried to stop him and help the victims. The victims were taken to Munson Healthcare, which is the area’s largest hospital.

So far, six victims are in a critical condition. Five are seriously injured and getting treated at the hospital. The sheriff further said that thank god it wasn’t more than 11, eleven is already too many.

There were uniformed first responders and emergency vehicles parked at the store’s parking lot. Moreover, authorities were interviewing the people and employees who witnessed the incident.

A witness reported a mass casualty event with potentially 6 to 9+ victims at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan. One victim was reportedly (unconfirmed) slashed across the throat for an attempted beheading. One male suspect is in custody.



A witness, Tiffany DeFell who lives 25 miles from the store, said it was really scary. She and her sister were freaking out. She states we see something like this in movies and don’t expect to see it in real life. They were in shock.

She also described the weapon to be a folding knife. The suspect is a Michigan resident. No further information is available about the case. The police did notify that the suspect is in custody.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer offered condolences to the victims and community revivering from this brutal act of violence. Walmart is also cooperating with the ongoing investigation and will continue to provide help.

New footage shows armed citizens detain suspect who went on stabbing rampage at Michigan Walmart. 11 injured, 6 critically, in the "random" attack.



Their spokesperson, Joe Pennington, said that violence like this is unacceptable. They also offered thanks to the first responders. Apart from this, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted that the department will provide any necessary support needed.

The incident occurred at Traverse City which is a popular spot at Lake Michigan. A similar incident occurred in Washington, leaving 6 injured after senseless stabbing. Something like this happening in the area has left locals and visitors traumatized.