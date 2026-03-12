Masked Raiders Steal Four US Army Drones From Military Base

A massive manhunt is underway after masked intruders raided a major US Army base in Kentucky and escaped with four military drones, triggering alarm among federal authorities as tensions with Iran continue to rise.

The brazen US Army drone theft occurred at Fort Campbell, the sprawling Army base on the Kentucky–Tennessee border that is home to elite units including the 101st Airborne Division. Officials say the masked suspects managed to enter the installation and steal four Army reconnaissance drones before fleeing the base, prompting a multi-agency investigation as authorities race to recover the sensitive equipment.

🇺🇸🇮🇱 🇮🇷

Theft of US military drones (Skydio X10D) from Fort Campbell sparks fears of potential false flag against Iran US Army investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 after four military drones were stolen from an engineer battalion building … pic.twitter.com/RPJmpIZmKN — 🌍Global Intel🌏 (@Global__Intel) March 12, 2026

President Donald Trump addressed the US Army drones theft while speaking to reporters after landing in Washington, DC following a campaign swing through Ohio and Kentucky. Trump confirmed the incident was under investigation, telling reporters: “It’s being investigated. We have a lot of things happening and all we can do is take them as they come.”

The theft took place at one of the Army’s most important installations. As of 2025, more than 30,000 active-duty soldiers were stationed at Fort Campbell, making the security breach particularly concerning for military officials.

Authorities say the US Army drones theft suspects managed to slip onto the base and remove the unmanned aircraft before escaping. Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage and witness reports to determine how the masked individuals were able to gain access to the installation and carry out the theft.

Officials have also revealed that the reward announcement and the release of US Army drones theft suspect images mark the first time the public has been informed about the crime, which actually occurred months earlier in November.

Law enforcement agencies are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects as the search intensifies. Military officials have confirmed that the stolen equipment includes four drones used for reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

Even though the aircraft were not armed, experts warn the technology inside them could still provide valuable intelligence if it were to fall into the wrong hands.

BREAKING: The theft of four military drones (specifically Skydio X10D systems, which are AI-powered) from Fort Campbell happened back in late November 2025—between November 21 and 24. The Army only publicly announced it and offered a $5,000 reward this week (March 2026), with… pic.twitter.com/B4BeVLaUKs — Rick Ferran (@TheTankGuns) March 12, 2026

Security analysts say surveillance US Army drones often contain advanced cameras, sensors, and communications systems that adversaries could potentially study to gain insight into American military capabilities.

The timing of the theft has raised additional concerns as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate. Iran has invested heavily in drone technology and has used unmanned aircraft extensively in conflicts across the Middle East. The regime has also supplied drone systems to allied militias and proxy forces operating across the region.

Experts warn that hostile actors are increasingly interested in obtaining Western drone technology to study or replicate it.

Officials at the base confirmed investigators have already received useful leads from the public. In a statement provided to the Daily Mail, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division said: “The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information regarding the recent theft of the drones, the tips we received have proven helpful.”

Authorities added that no further details could be released at this time because the investigation remains ongoing. Fort Campbell itself is a massive military installation covering more than 100,000 acres and serving as a key training and operational hub for the U.S. Army.

The base plays a major role in preparing troops for overseas missions and houses some of the military’s most highly trained combat units. Investigators are now working to determine whether the suspects had prior knowledge of the base layout or if the theft was part of a carefully planned operation.

The U.S. Army is currently investigating the theft of four drones from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, this past November. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the theft of four Skydio X10D drone systems from the 326th Division Engineer Battalion Building. pic.twitter.com/wf1Nh99ptR — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 12, 2026

The incident also comes as authorities across the United States have grown increasingly concerned about potential domestic threats linked to the escalating conflict with Iran. Counterterrorism officials have warned that Iranian-backed operatives or sympathizers could attempt retaliation on American soil.

Trump acknowledged this broader concern earlier this week, revealing that he had received intelligence briefings about possible sleeper cells operating inside the country. While the President did not specify how many such operatives might be present, he emphasized that U.S. authorities are closely monitoring potential threats and warned that any Iranian retaliation inside the United States would trigger an overwhelming response from Washington.

Trump has repeatedly cautioned that if Iran were to carry out an attack on American soil, the United States would strike the regime with force “larger than ever before.” For now, the top priority for investigators remains locating the US Army drones theft suspects and recovering the stolen drones before they can be used or examined by unauthorized parties.

Authorities say the US Army drones investigation is ongoing and are urging anyone with information about the masked suspects or the stolen drones to contact law enforcement immediately.