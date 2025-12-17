Masked Men Break Into Sabrina Ionescu’s Home, Steal $60K in Luxury Handbags

The home of Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu was broken into by masked men who managed to steal handbags worth $60,000. The incident took place on December 15 at their California home.

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed that two robbers who remain unidentified targeted, the California home on Monday night. A spokesperson for the LAPD told reporters that the robbers “took property and fled [in] an unknown direction.”

Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu’s Los Angeles home was burglarized Monday night, according to LAPD. Several handbags worth more than $60,000 were stolen, and an investigation is ongoing. Ionescu and husband Hroniss Grasu were not at home at the time of the burglary pic.twitter.com/NjCFHoeJxB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 16, 2025

Officials revealed that the event took place around 8 p.m. local time. Sabrina and Hroniss weren’t home at the time of the burglary. The security alarm went off when the men tried to break into the house, and someone “used a tool to smash a glass door.”

A report by NBC 4 Los Angeles detailed that the burglars stole the on handbags estimated to be worth $60,000. The outlet also revealed that the men were wearing ski masks while during the break-in.

The LAPD has obtained the security footage from the house and is still trying to identify the men. No arrests have been made while the investigation remains ongoing.

The WNBA star is married to Hroniss Grasu, who is a former NFL lineman.. The couple got married in March 2024 at Laguna Beach in California. The wedding took place a year after Grasu proposed in January 2023.

“Definitely, getting married was the highlight, just being able to kind of put the world on pause for two weeks,” Ionescu said in a 2024 interview with People. She also added that “special” it was to celebrate their love surrounded by their family and friends.

Ionescu, who plays for the New York Liberty, was first overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. Grasu was a third-round pick for his former NFL team. He played for the Chicago Bears in 2015.

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu’s L.A. home was burglarized and fancy handbags were stolen. Details: https://t.co/6eczB9O5z6 pic.twitter.com/Hf0hCDXE9A — TMZ (@TMZ) December 16, 2025

Over the course of his seven NFL seasons, Grasu spent his final years playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. The couple has now become part of a growing list of high-profile athlete home robberies that have made headlines in recent years.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s mother’s home was robbed by burglars in December last year. WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have also experienced similar incidents. Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have likewise reported break-ins at their homes.

