Masked ICE Agents Detain Man Shopping on Christmas Eve, Allegedly ‘Steal’ His Groceries as Another Shopper Confronts Them

The rise of unannounced ICE raids has spread across neighborhoods nationwide. What’s more concerning is the number of faux agents at play, who pose as working for the federal agency but end up harassing people. One such incident has grabbed attention lately, all thanks to a widely circulated video on X, which was recorded by one of the victim parties. A woman recently witnessed a bizarre incident unfold when ICE agents arrived unexpectedly and detained a man within a Walmart parking lot.

The incident took place outside the store’s outlet in DC’s Yakima neighborhood. The agents came unannounced and promptly detained the man who had just shopped for Christmas Eve. The agents did not show any valid identification or reveal any reason behind detaining him. In the widely circulated video, three agents can be seen handcuffing him as the man was barely trying to put his purchase inside the car trunk.

In the meantime, the woman who recorded the entire incident on camera can be heard rebuking the agents as she demanded the reason for his detainment. With no satisfactory response from them, the woman was shocked to see them not only pocket the man’s cellphone, but also start looting the groceries he had just purchased from the store.

The woman can be heard asking the agents if the person could at least get his phone back so that he can call his wife and let her know about the situation. To this, the agents rudely replied, “No, guess he should’ve complied.” Interestingly, the woman then identifies one of the agents from Mexico, who had previously detained her husband. She is heard saying, “That’s the same agent who arrested my husband… now he’s back in Mexico.”

Shockingly, none of the agents pay any heed to the woman and instead continue to empty the man’s shopping cart of everything that he had purchased. They pick up and loot all of it, while another of the agents drags the man inside the car. Meanwhile, the woman is heard arguing with one of the agents whom she recognized previously, for wrongfully detaining her husband. The agent claimed that her husband had fought back, which the woman denies.

ICE detain father shopping on Christmas Eve—then steal his family's groceries. 3 agents divvy up his already bought food—taking what they want for themselves. "Can I just get wife's number to call and let her know?" woman asks. "No, guess he should've complied," agent says.

As the video recording continues, the woman manages to capture every little detail of the agents, including their license plates. As she continues to hurl abuses at the agents for their allegedly unlawful detainment of the man, the ICE agents sped up their car and fled the parking lot. In fact, they drove the car so close to the woman in an attempt to almost run her over or any other witnesses present there.

The video has already gone viral on all social media platforms, fetching over 1.2 million views on X alone. Being a first-person account of ICE mismanagement, the video serves as a record of unlawful practices carried out by the agents in the name of screening for illegal immigrants.

In fact, the video has fetched a lot of backlash for ICE by ordinary people, who resonate with the alleged misconduct carried out by the DHS. Some of them agreed that these federal employees behaved more like criminals and their activities were nothing less than an assault.

A user wrote, “To the criminals hiding as masked members of ICE, you are not immune. You are all liable criminally and civilly for the assaults you are committing. You’ll be unmasked long before the statutes run on your offenses. Save your signing bonus for legal counsel. If you’re sadists, as I suspect, enjoy yourselves now. Soon your fun times end.”

Another netizen commented, “Those are definitely NOT professional agents. Thugs, bounty hunters, criminals… anything but true professionals. There are ICE crimes to be investigated. There are ICE ‘agents’ to be imprisoned.”

While the authenticity of the video remains to be examined, the Department of Homeland Security has not responded to requests for comment.