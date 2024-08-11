Maryanne Trump Barry Once Called Donald Trump a ‘Clown’ Amid The POTUS Race Announcement

Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of the former President Donald Trump once called him a "clown" when he announced he would run for the presidential race back in 2016. Mary L. Trump, niece of the business tycoon who came up with a ballistic tell-all book of the Trump family, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man in 2020 shared the anecdote from the time when the retired judge expressed her disdain for her younger brother.

Trump Barry told Mary, a practicing psychologist and academician how he was behaving like a "clown" during his 2016 presidential campaign. She went on to call him out for using his elder brother Fred Trump Jr.'s life experience during the campaigns. According to The New York Times, Mary wrote in her book, "‘He’s using your father’s memory for political purposes,’ Maryanne said, ‘and that’s a sin, especially since Freddy should have been the star of the family,’" describing how Donald's sister was taken aback by his speeches given his antagonism with Fred. The secret audio also resurfaced of the retired judge who called the businessman-turned-politician a man with no principles in life who can't be trusted.

Maryanne Trump Barry has died.

She famously told her niece Mary Trump, that her younger brother had someone take his SATs for him, and she also said this:

“It's the phoniness of it all. It's the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.” pic.twitter.com/P1Jp2Pt3dm — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 13, 2023

The report by the Washington Post, which first notified about the recorded audios of Trump Barry between the years 2018 and 2019 by Mary for her book revealed other details about the Republican frontrunner. Criticizing the border conditions called out Donald for, "What they're doing with kids at the border." Sharing further she said, "Well, I guess he hasn't read my immigration opinions. No. He doesn't read." Adding on she said, "Donald is out for Donald, period. All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. None. I mean, he goes to a September 11 memorial and he sees a crowd and he fist pumps."

Ladies and gentlemen, Mrs. Maryanne Trump Barry on her brother Donald J. Trump! #legend pic.twitter.com/n5EbzfwZWJ — Eily Teague (@EilyTeague) August 23, 2020

The octogenarian continued to bash the ex-POTUS for his campaigns and said, "His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God. I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy s***. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this. It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel."

My great sister, Maryanne, passed away yesterday at the age of 86. A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other, she was also a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below… pic.twitter.com/iz0a8saFyO — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 14, 2023

The book by Mary, daughter of Freddy Trump Jr. also mentioned that her uncle had cheated in the entrance examinations of SAT. Quashing the claims, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews told the Daily Mail, "The absurd SAT allegation is completely false." Adding on about the relationship Donald shared with his father, Fred Trump Sr. the secretary stated, "The President describes the relationship he had with his father as warm and said his father was very good to him. He said his father was loving and not at all hard on him as a child."