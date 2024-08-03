Mary Trump Fires Back, Says 'Eric is Beneath My Contempt' After He Attacks Her Brother Fred

Family feuds can get challenging, and the Trumps are no exception. Mary Trump, who is Donald Trump's niece, fired back at her cousin Eric Trump after he criticized her brother Fred Trump III. The whole thing kicked off when Fred endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 election. This did not set well with Eric. He exploded, accusing Fred of being unfaithful to the family. Furthermore, Fred's new book All in the Family made some wild claims, including alleging that Donald once suggested that it might be better if severely disabled people just died.

The Trump campaign quickly shot back, denying the incident, and Eric put out a statement as well: "It's disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations, and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to 'cash in' less than a 100 days before an election. I have signed the checks and witnessed first-hand as my father, and our family, has provided endless financial support so that Fred’s son could receive the best possible medical care. To read this garbage and see that he has now followed his troubled sister simply earn a quick buck is disgusting, disheartening and a prime example of 'no good deed goes unpunished,'" as per The Daily Beast.

It's disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to 'cash in' less than a 100 days before an election. I have signed the checks and witnessed… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 30, 2024

However, Mary wasn't having it. She made a video to set the record straight about what Eric said. Her words were harsh. "Eric is beneath my contempt," Mary said bluntly. "His self-aggrandizing and vicious statement is quite frankly abhorrent," she added. Mary also explained why she felt the need to speak up. "I couldn't allow this statement to go unchallenged, not only because it is full of lies and misinformation, but because he's using his vast platform to punch down."

Eric Trump released a statement attacking my brother that was full of lies and misinformation. I felt compelled to set the record straight. pic.twitter.com/o2OM1KTfXR — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 2, 2024

The family dispute goes deeper than just words. Mary detailed a long legal battle over inheritance money from her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr. She claims Donald and his siblings 'stole' millions from her and Fred's inheritance. "Almost two decades after my grandfather died, I learned that Maryanne and Donald and Robert had, through fraudulent means, stolen our inheritance, which was worth tens of millions of dollars," Mary stated.

Cruelty runs deep in my family so Donald comes by it honestly. Here’s what my aunt Maryanne had to say when my nephew was in the hospital in 2018: pic.twitter.com/TkMEdfE44e — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 2, 2024

Mary also believes this alleged theft is why her brother Fred needed financial help in the first place. Mary didn't hold back in addressing her uncle Donald either. "To him, I would say, you do not get to steal tens of millions of dollars from your dead brother's children and then, when you use some small portion of it to help out the victim of your theft, get to pretend that you deserve anyone's gratitude," as per Newsweek.

In addition, Mary believed the financial assistance given to Fred's son was not particularly generous; it was only them returning a portion of what they had already taken. Mary has previously spoken out against her well-known relatives. Her strong statements demonstrate that she is not afraid to speak up to her powerful family members. She has also authored two books criticizing her uncle Donald.