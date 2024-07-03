Mary Trump Blasts Supreme Court for Granting Uncle Donald Trump Immunity: 'Traitors'

The Supreme Court left Mary Trump angry for their historic decision of granting her uncle Donald Trump limited presidential immunity for the Jan 6 Capitol Riots case. She slammed the verdict which has curbed Special Counsel Jack Smith and how he can prosecute the former president for his alleged hand in overturning the 2020 elections, calling the panel 'corrupt' for letting this happen.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

The 59-year-old wrote, "When the U.S. Supreme Court took up Donald's idiotic claims of absolute immunity, most of us thought it was a cheap and underhanded political tactic meant to delay Donald's trial. Instead, the corrupt supermajority has come very close to granting him the powers of a king; that he has, in effect, gotten away with the crimes against America that he's already committed; and, if he gets back into the Oval Office, he'll be able to commit even more serious crimes with impunity."

On Monday, July 1, 2024, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark decision granting Trump partial immunity in the election subversion case, for some 'official' acts, which split 6-3 along partisan lines, as per Raw Story. Later, they handed matters back to District Judge Tanya Chutkan to handle the charges and evidence in the case.

Last week the Supreme Court made an unprecedented power grab. Today we find out if they’ve done Donald Trump any favors beyond delaying his January 6th trial until after the election. Another white-knuckle moment thanks to the most corrupt Court in history. — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) July 1, 2024

Furthermore, Mary urged Americans to do everything to stop him from entering the White House again: "The justices who are trying to make my uncle a king are traitors, equal to the traitors who attempted a coup against our nation and who have been spreading the Big Lie in order to undermine the American people's faith in free and fair elections. With this immunity decision, they have launched an attack on our most important ideals."

Supreme Court finds presidential immunity for official acts in the penumbras formed by emanations from constitutional guarantees that help give them life and substance. — Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro) July 1, 2024

Besides Mary, various other Democrats also raged against the Supreme Court's decision, alleging the potential future commander-in-chief would break the law with impunity. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) criticized, "This decision by the Supreme Court today is a travesty and perhaps the most dangerous judicial opinion from our Supreme Court in generations," as per The Hill.

Pascrell continued, "By smooth and naive legalese, these partisan justices have created a framework for a President to commit any acts he or she chooses... This opinion is nothing less than a blueprint for a lawless dictator to take root in the Oval Office of the White House." Meanwhile, other Democrats issued similar warnings, echoing future threats to democracy.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), a former federal prosecutor, added, "Today is a dark day for American Democracy. The Supreme Court's ruling gives expansive immunity to a corrupt president who purports to use acts within his official authority to conspire to overturn a lawful election. This ruling is perhaps the final nail in the coffin of this rogue Supreme Court's claim to institutional legitimacy."

This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America.



Each of us is equal before the law. No one is above it.



Not even the President of the United States.



With today’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, that fundamentally changed. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 2, 2024

Meanwhile, the current POTUS himself dismissed the decision, saying that no 'one is above' the law. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America. Each of us is equal before the law. No one is above it. Not even the President of the United States. With today's Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, that fundamentally changed."