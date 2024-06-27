Martin Short Jokes, Donald Trump Did Not Meet the ONE Expectation Melania Trump had in Their Marriage

Late-night shows are popular for comedic takes on Donald Trump, who is often the subject of monologues and sketches. There are also several jabs aimed at his wife, Melania Trump. During a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Martin Short once again took up hosting duties for the show host, Jimmy Kimmel.

He brought humor into the conversation by speculating about Melania's expectations when she married Donald. As reported by Decider, this moment depicts how late-night TV continues to navigate the political landscape humorously.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

Short said, "The producers are saying it's time for my contractually obligated Jimmy Kimmel Live! Trump jokes. It's apparently a must around here." As reported by Newsweek, he continued, "There are reports that if Trump gets reelected, Melania might not live in the White House with him.

Apparently, Melania hated her time in Washington, but she still might come to D.C. for state dinners and official events. Yes, that's when she really comes alive." Here, he was referring to a recent statement made by the author of First Women and various other books centered around the White House. Talking about Melania, Brower said, "She's distancing herself even more from her husband and from the Washington social-political scene."

Bower also added, "I mean, she clearly hated being in Washington." Short then proceeded to show a photograph of the Trumps seated together at a formal event, with Melania looking quite serious.

He said, “I actually have a little empathy for Melania. I mean, she entered this marriage, she had a certain expectation, and that expectation was that the average life expectancy for an American male is 76.3 years old.” Age has been a significant topic of discussion in this election cycle, not only concerning Donald but also including Joe Biden.

Short further said, "Maybe if Trump wins, Melania can just move to Canada because, according to the story I saw today, there are plenty of Trump-like con artists up there, too." Other First Ladies have also chosen not to reside in the White House.

Short jokingly said, “Almost every First Lady has lived in the White House with her husband expect for Nancy Reagan, who spent most of the 80s shacked up with Mr. T." At some point during the show, Short also made a jest about the age-related concerns surrounding both Donald and Biden.

As reported by Salon, he said, “He’s something, that Trump. He says he wants them both to submit to a drug test before the debate. Do you have any idea how long it takes to get a urine sample from men who are close to 80? I’m 74, and the only time I don’t have to pee is when I’m peeing.”

Meanwhile, Kimmel recently criticized a Father's Day message that Donald posted. The message read, “Happy Father’s Day to all, including the radical left degenerates that are rapidly bringing the United States of America into third-world nation status.” Kimmel said, “Who’s mad on Father’s Day? I guess you’d be mad if there was a whole day devoted to your two biggest failures, Trippy and Dopey.”