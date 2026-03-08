Martha Stewart’s Ex-Friend Calls Her a ‘Sociopath’—And the Controversies Keep Piling Up

Martha Stewart is an award-winning cook and writer with many accolades to her name. From conquering the world of culinary arts and writing to proving that age is just a number, she has truly come a long way in her career.

But over the years, there have been moments that have turned the heads of many of her fans. Stewart often portrays herself as an approachable, kind, and fun personality.

At first glance, nothing about her public persona appears unusual. However, she was once close to a rapper who later faced serious criminal allegations. And apparently, she’s been deemed a sociopath by her own friend.

Some critics have questioned whether her warm public persona reflects the full picture. These are the top 5 most questionable moments from Stewart’s life over the years that might change your perception of her.

Some Perceive Her as a Mean Girl

Stewart might not be the embodiment of the Mean Girls antagonist, ‘Regina George.’ But apparently, she does share similar characteristics. Rumors suggest that she has often made her staff cry and is rather ruthless in doing so.

It’s not just her staff who’ve had experience with her mean streak. Stewart dissed Iron Man actress Gwenyth Paltrow. Stewart accused Paltrow of not being confident in acting and claimed she just needed to “be quiet.”

Similarly, the home cook expert has also shaded big influencers in the entertainment industry like Katy Perry and Taylor Schilling. Stewart has often called them out for their skills as a singer and an actress, respectively.

She Reportedly Has a Short Fuse

Exactly. That documentary did not damage her. It revealed her. When someone is given hours of unfiltered screen time and still comes across as petty, smug, and contemptuous, that is not editing. That is character. What people reacted to was not culture or nationality. It was… — Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) January 6, 2026

Stewart reportedly has a very short temper and has been spotted cussing and lashing out at minor matters. A hint of her anger was featured during the Netflix documentary Martha. During the documentary, Stewart did not hold back on one of her staffers for using an incorrect knife.

She is generally rather blunt and does not mince her words. But when words don’t work, she’s unafraid to throw hands. Say Yes to the Dress star Randy Fenoli recalled that he was slapped by her and later revealed that it was playful. Was it really playful or a warning that it could be very real? We’ll never truly know.

She’s Allegedly Not ‘Kid-Friendly’

RT @bayareabites: Martha Stewart gets trashed in her daughter’s book, Whateverland: Learning to Live Here http://t.co/lXdZV1XM — KQED (@KQED) October 4, 2011

Although Stewart has built a successful career as a television personality and home cooking expert, she reportedly wasn’t able to accomplish the same as a mother. Stewart undoubtedly loves her daughter, Alexis Stewart. And things have changed over the years with hopeful reconciliation.

But growing up wasn’t a cakewalk for Alexis. In her book “Whateverland: Learning to Live Here,” Stewart’s daughter recalled her sad childhood. While Stewart was out there building her career, her daughter was left alone. Alexis even recalled wrapping her own presents as a child, which takes away the magic of the holiday season.

That being said, Alexis claimed, “Martha was not interested in being kid-friendly.” Apparently, there were other problems, like a lack of healthy boundaries and being fed negative opinions about herself. This is pretty much the opposite of what Stewart encourages her fans with.

She Attended a Diddy Party

Stewart is a pretty big celebrity in the entertainment industry, and it’s no surprise she would get invites to the hottest parties or gigs. Before criminal allegations against Sean Combs became public. Stewart reportedly attended his 40th Birthday party.

Back then, she did flaunt being at his party and shared several snaps from the day. And with his record, who truly knows what Stewart saw and experienced?

Whether or not she still maintains that kind of familiarity with him is unclear. But ever since Diddy was imprisoned for his crimes, Stewart cut off any kind of association with him.

Her Friend Labeled Stewart a ‘Sociopath’

How do I know Norma Collier was bitter about being iced out of the catering business she started with Martha Stewart?

Her 2020 obituary refers to Martha as only “a close friend.” pic.twitter.com/xiMRKSWDkA — Hunter Plummer (@hunterplummer) May 21, 2023

Ending this list strongly is a bombshell allegation, which still has many conspiracy theorists and fans speculating about her mental well-being. The story begins when Stewart was just kicking things off with her cooking career in the 1970s.

Back then, she began a catering business with her ex-friend and former model Norma Collier. The two were once close friends. However, Collier later alleged Stewart had a “controlling” nature and a desire to make quick money.

Apparently, Stewart would also take major business decisions without Collier’s knowledge, sparking tensions between them. Collier also alleged that money they earned together, Stewart would take for herself.

When they parted ways, Collier said, “She’s a sociopath and a horrible woman. I never want to encounter her again or think about her as long as I live.”