Renowned lifestyle icon Martha Stewart, 82, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and made an unexpected revelation about her love life. Stewart and Drew Barrymore's candid conversation turned into an entertaining exchange about dating, unexpected flirtations, and the pursuit of a hot romance. This surprising revelation has piqued the interest of both fans and talk show viewers. Barrymore, known for her candor, started the conversation by opening up about her dating woes, reported Decider. Stewart, on the other hand, had a different story to tell.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Also Read: Drew Barrymore Gets Backlash for Stroking Oprah Winfrey’s Arm During Interview, Fans Calls Her ‘Cringey’

It all started when Barrymore said, “My dating life is such a hot mess... I asked myself, ‘Why can’t I meet someone who knocks me off my socks and I think is hot?'” to which Stewart responded, “I got knocked out of my socks last week by somebody. [He was] very attractive.” Stewart revealed it 'wasn’t exactly appropriate, but it was good for a night,' pausing and sending the studio audience into cheers before continuing. "Nothing happened, nothing happened. We didn't go home together or anything, but it was just like a little flirtation. It's nice."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

The conversation took a humorous turn when the topic shifted to relationship dealbreakers. Barrymore expressed her dislike for dating someone who constantly naps, revealing a previous relationship in which her partner's frequent naps made her sick to her stomach. "I had a relationship with a guy who just napped all the time; it made me sick to my stomach," Barrymore acknowledged. "He was just so tired all the time; he would nap all the time." "Didn't work?" Stewart asked. "Did I say that out loud?" Barrymore said. "Yes," Stewart responded.

Stewart, on the other hand, stated that she was open to napping as long as it was done in moderation. She added, "If he were the most fabulous man in the world and I was madly in love with him and he wanted to take a nap every now and then, that's fine with me."

Also Read: 5 Most Challenging Things in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Long Romantic Relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

Stewart, ever the wise counselor, gave advice, questioning Barrymore about her social life and encouraging her to actively seek out opportunities for connection, ET reported. Stewart's wise and playful demeanor shone through as she continued to question Barrymore about her dating choices and the importance of being proactive in seeking connections.

Also Read: Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez Eats 'Whatever She Wants', Even Icecream and Still Looks Spectacular

Drawing on her own experiences, the seasoned chef emphasized the importance of friends in setting the stage for potential romances. "Don't you go out to dinners, parties, and stuff? Your friends have to be sitting you next to eligible young men," Stewart inquired. “No, I’m not living that life, Martha,” Barrymore admitted, to which Stewart said, “You should start. You have a lot of friends. They should be inviting you. They didn’t do that for me either, by the way. I had to do it myself.”

More from Inquisitr

Drew Barrymore Shows Off Pictures And The Secret To Her Dramatic Weight Loss

Adam Sandler Tells Drew Barrymore ‘I Love You’ After Award Win For ‘Uncut Gems’