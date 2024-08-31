Martha Stewart Finds Being Likened to 'Rookie' Meghan Markle 'Irritating and Insulting': Source

After a Spotify podcast and a Netflix documentary project, most recently, Meghan Markle's entry into the high-end lifestyle industry with American Riviera Orchard has had the Duchess of Sussex dabble in quite a few endeavors since leaving the royal family. Her latest lifestyle brand, although yet to be launched, has led to her being likened to seasoned chef, Martha Stewart, who allegedly isn't too fond of the comparison.

Meghan launches lifestyle and cooking brand “American Riviera Orchard”, with Netflix show, book, and blog on the way. pic.twitter.com/4qvsbCgfeG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 14, 2024

In April, a source informed InTouch Weekly, "Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go—and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it’s a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks. She’s tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan’s venture because, honestly, it’s irritating and insulting to her that she’s being compared to a rookie." As far as the source was concerned, Stewart spent 'decades building her brand,' and hence, Markle's American Riviera Orchard isn't even close to matching Martha Stewart Living in terms of financial success.

The insider went on to opine that Markle may want to rethink how easy success will come to her in this industry, given her lack of expertise. Reportedly, although Stewart isn't very optimistic about Markle's chances of success, she will not hesitate to dethrone her if she turns out to be a formidable rival. The source added, "From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ina Garten and play them at their own game."

As per The Mirror, the introduction of American Riviera Orchard might get Markle into problems with the law as the royal family is not allowed to advertise or be associated with brands in any way, shape, or form. The Instagram profile of the company features Markle's royal title, 'by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,' which is a cause for concern. In March, the 42-year-old Duchess unveiled the venture but did not specify when her products will be available for purchase to the general public. A recent narrative, however, claims that Markle's lifestyle business will formally debut later this year. No official announcement on a release date has been made, but an insider informed People that she has 'been busy working behind the scenes to prepare.'

The source denied that Markle's struggles to find a CEO for American Riviera Orchard are to blame for the launch's delay. The Sussexes have reportedly lost six staff members since moving to the US, including Josh Kettler, who resigned after three months on the job and was chief of staff to both Markle and Prince Harry. According to a trademark application filed by Markle's lawyers, American Riviera Orchard will sell a variety of products, including tableware, drinkware, kitchen linens, jellies, jams, marmalade, spreads, cookbooks, and more. The name is inspired by the couple's adopted home in Montecito, which is situated on the Santa Barbara coastline and is sometimes called the 'American Riviera.'