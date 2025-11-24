News

Married Teacher From Dixon School District Jailed for Exploiting Students in Disturbing Abuse Case

Published on: November 24, 2025 at 11:26 AM ET

She paid students for physical favors.

Married Dixon School District teacher jailed
Carissa Jane Smith from Dixon School District jailed for forcing students. (Image Source: wienerdogwifi/X)

A former substitute teacher in the Dixon School District just got ten years in prison for paying students for s–. She also traded physical favors with alcohol and m——–. Her crime continued for more than a year, from August 2023 through September 2024.

Carissa Jane Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of physical contact with a student and some counts of endangering the welfare of a child. On these charges she got six years for endangerment and 4 years of s—– contact.

The 30-year-old married teacher paid over $100 via CashApp and gave alcohol and drugs to the students. On one occasion, her husband threatened a child with a baseball bat after she told him she was being blackmailed over a video.


Smith was arrested in Nov 2024 facing 19 different charges. She pleaded guilty to less serious offenses and also revealed she broke a student’s phone who had video of her during intimate moments. Another student reported about a student getting recruited on the pretext of “they wanted to do some work and make some money for work”.

The student was later taken to Smith’s home, where she abused him, and another student stayed guard outside the home. Another student revealed they started meeting in Aug. 2023 while Smith was substituting for his class.

According to police documents, Smith gave her Snapchat username to the students. She used to send obscene photos to the students. The disturbing and distressing child abuse took place in her home and a few different locations.


Many people were disappointed with the teacher’s behavior. One X user commented under the news, “What happened to teaching? Sadly, the job of teaching has devolved solely on Mom.”

Another one commented, “Teachers are supposed to be role models and protect children, not exploit them for their own perverted desires. Smith should rot in jail for her actions and never be allowed to work with children again. The Dixon School District should be heavily fined for allowing such a predator.” Parents also emphasized that authorities and schools cannot always be trusted.

