Married Teacher From Dixon School District Jailed for Exploiting Students in Disturbing Abuse Case

A former substitute teacher in the Dixon School District just got ten years in prison for paying students for s–. She also traded physical favors with alcohol and m——–. Her crime continued for more than a year, from August 2023 through September 2024.

Carissa Jane Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of physical contact with a student and some counts of endangering the welfare of a child. On these charges she got six years for endangerment and 4 years of s—– contact.

The 30-year-old married teacher paid over $100 via CashApp and gave alcohol and drugs to the students. On one occasion, her husband threatened a child with a baseball bat after she told him she was being blackmailed over a video.

Smith was arrested in Nov 2024 facing 19 different charges. She pleaded guilty to less serious offenses and also revealed she broke a student’s phone who had video of her during intimate moments. Another student reported about a student getting recruited on the pretext of “they wanted to do some work and make some money for work”.

The student was later taken to Smith’s home, where she abused him, and another student stayed guard outside the home. Another student revealed they started meeting in Aug. 2023 while Smith was substituting for his class.

According to police documents, Smith gave her Snapchat username to the students. She used to send obscene photos to the students. The disturbing and distressing child abuse took place in her home and a few different locations.

