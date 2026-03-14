Maroon 5 Frontman Adam Levine’s Texting Controversy Revisited

Adam Levine, the frontman of Maroon 5, was a household name back in the 2010s, giving back-to-back hit songs. At the time, he dominated the streaming charts and was considered one of the most important figures in pop culture.

However, he seemingly lost all his glory after getting embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal. According to Business Insider, in 2022, a woman named Summer Stroh had accused the Sugar singer of allegedly having a year-long affair with her.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, she claimed to have an affair with a man who was married to Victoria’s Secret model, alluding towards Levine, who was married to VS model Behati Prinsloo.

“At the time, you know, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited… I was definitely very easily manipulated,” Stroh claimed.

The woman also shared screenshots of her alleged conversation with the Girls Like You singer, in which he wrote, “It is truly unreal how f—— hot you are. Like it blows my mind.” She reciprocated the same energy replying, “Seeing u in person I was like….I’m f—–.” Later in the video, she confessed to having a year-long affair, but said they stopped talking for a couple of months.

The woman further claimed that on June 1, 2022, Levine had texted her saying that his wife was pregnant, and if it were a boy, he wanted to name him after Stroh, adding he was “DEAD serious” about it. As per PEOPLE magazine, Prinsloo had confirmed to them that she was pregnant for a third time.

Adam Levine allegedly cheated on his wife and then tried naming their child after his mistress, the woman he had the alleged affair with claims. pic.twitter.com/8Fq00IzItk — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 19, 2022

In a separate report from TMZ, the Lost Stars singer acknowledged that he had used “poor judgment” to speak in a flirtatious manner with a woman who was not his wife. However, he denied having an affair with Summer Stroh despite acknowledging that he had crossed the line with her.

Levine admitted that his communication with Stroh was inappropriate, but mentioned that he began taking proactive steps to strengthen the bond with his family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” he stated. “To be this naïve and stupid to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together,” Levine mentioned.

Adam Levine denies affair with Sumner Stroh, but says he ‘crosssed the line’ and in certain instances it became ‘inappropriate.’ pic.twitter.com/WFFNyP7Hes — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2022

However, the controversy did not end here. After the texting scandal came to light, several women shared their alleged exchanges with the Maroon 5 singer.

In a separate report from the Daily Mail, Alyson Rosef, then a student at Auburn University, shared a couple of screenshots of the Cold singer viewing and liking her stories and sending her DMs.

Russell also claimed that “he stopped texting” her after she decided to expose his messages. Similarly, Maryka also shared her experience with Adam Levine, where she alleged to have received messages from him. A message allegedly read, “That body of yours is absurd. I may need to see the b—-.”

Despite the allegations, Behati Prinsloo continues to remain with Levine to the day. Just three weeks ago, she posted an image with her husband, captioning it “forever and ever.” The pair also celebrated their 11 years anniversary a few months ago.