Marla Maples Taunted Trump for Being 'Overweight', Mocked His 'Sexual Prowess' in Front of Friends

Donald Trump and Marla Maples shared a complicated relationship right from the start. By the time the couple tied the knot in 1993, they had experienced enough ups and downs. The actress knew how to fan Trump's insecurities publically by ridiculing him for his proximities with various models throughout their courtship. In 2013, Vanity Fair's journalist Edward Klein, published a news piece, revealing details of Maples' sour relationship with Trump. Klein wrote, "Marla knew how to push Donald’s buttons. She taunted him in public for being overweight. She played with the hair on his head, lifting it up and exposing his scalp, and poking fun at his efforts to hide his hair loss. She derided his sexual prowess in front of his friends and associates."

It is no secret that the President-elect loves junk food, two former staffers claimed that the Republican leader feasted daily on: "Two big Macs, two fillet-o-fish and malted chocolate." Trump revealed to CNN's Anderson Cooper during a town hall in February 2016, when he was still running for office, that his favorite McDonald's dish was the Fish Delight, or fish sandwich. Addressing his fast food obsession he said: “I’m a very clean person. I like cleanliness. And I think you’re better off going there than someplace that you maybe have no idea where the food is coming from. It’s a certain standard. But I think the food is good.”

According to People, in their book Let Trump Be Trump, former staffers David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski disclosed that because Trump, a notorious germaphobe, avoided eating from previously opened packages, the cupboards on his jet were loaded with Vienna Fingers, potato chips, pretzels, and numerous packets of Oreos. Recent reports suggest that his wife Melania has teamed up with Robert.F. Kennedy Jr. to convince the former president to follow a healthy diet plan. "Think fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies for energy and to improve his overall well-being," an insider told Page Six.

But another source refuted the claims expressing: “Nonsense! Trump eats whatever he wants.” The attempt to improve Trump's diet came after Kennedy's previous observation of the food served on Trump's aircraft as "just poison." “Melania has, on occasion, been cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron,” a source claimed while revealing the former first lady's plans on turning Trump's diet into an organic platter. “She’s also encouraging him to make healthier choices.”

On the other hand, Trump's ex-second wife failed to put him on a nutritiously balanced life like hers. “I have since been committed to helping others be the healthiest and best they can be through food and exercise choices so they can enjoy a joyful and healthy life.” The former model exclusively told People that she enjoyed eating "clean," which for her is eating Kosher food that is devoid of processed sweets, dairy, and gluten. “Currently I swim, play competitive tennis, shoot hoops, love Iyengar yoga, and weight train to do my best to keep my body mass and muscle tone,” she concluded by describing her exercise regime.