Marla Maples’ ‘Best S-x’ Boast Ended Trump’s First Marriage—Except She Never Actually Said It

Marla Maples’ words put the final nail in the coffin of Donald Trump’s marriage to Ivana Trump. Maple’s famous declaration, which was posted in the New York Post, shed light on Trump’s troubled marriage. Years later, Marla appeared on a TV show to reveal that the grand confession did not come from her at all.

Donald Trump was married to Czech model Ivana Trump for 13 years. The pair had 3 children together. The real-estate mogul met Maples in 1985 at a celebrity tennis match. The pair started having an affair while Trump was still married to his first wife.

Ivana reportedly found out about the affair in December 1989. The incident unfolded when she met Marla while on a skiing holiday in Aspen, Colorado. Trump’s then-wife allegedly chased him down a mountain slope to confront him about the affair.

The pair decided to go their own ways and finalised their divorce in March 1990. At the time of the divorce, Trump was reportedly frustrated by an article that the Daily News wrote while picking Ivana’s side. He believed that the outlet was clearly sympathising with his first wife.

Jill Brooke, who served as the New York Post’s radio and television columnist, years later recalled how Trump had reacted to the story. In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brooke shared how the President had called the editor of The New York Post to vent about the story.

“Melania was 28 when she met Donald Trump in September 1998. He was separated from Marla Maples but still legally married until their 1999 divorce; they began dating while he was married. Jeffrey Epstein famously bragged about introducing them, though the couple credits Paolo… pic.twitter.com/uJqvzRK4Uv — Kim (@kim) July 23, 2025

“Those f—— b—— … I want a front-page story tomorrow,” Trump allegedly screamed while on a call with Jerry Nachman. The editor then explained to Trump that he couldn’t simply “demand” a front-page story. “There has to be a story,” Nachman added.

Trump, who was not ready to give up, allegedly told the editor that the New York Post owed him a front-page story for all the newspapers he had sold for them. Nachman told the businessman that the front-page story would have to be about “murder, money, or s-x.”

“Marla says with me it’s the best s-x she’s ever had,” Brooke recalls hearing Trump say. The editor went on to tell the real-estate mogul that the statement needed to be corroborated. “Marla … Didn’t you say it’s the best s-x you ever had with me?” Trump was heard saying on the call. Marla then “faintly” replied, “Yes, Donald.”

Donald Trump and Marla Maples through the years pic.twitter.com/XdRgWywDMN — 𝕏 Analyst (@XAnalyst2020) June 4, 2025

That is how the infamous statement “Best S-x I’ve Ever Had” by Marla Maples came to be. The story was then written by Bill Hoffmann and published on February 16, 1990. In the story, he claimed that the statement was revealed to him by two of Maple’s acting class friends.

Maples later debunked the claim herself when she appeared on the sitcom Designing Women. During her 1991 appearance, she was asked about the front-page story. She went on to confess that she had never said the statement that was reported in the story.