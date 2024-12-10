Marla Maples 'Begged' Donald Trump Not to Leave Her During Tragic Breakup Phone Call: "It Was Always..."

Donald Trump ended his relationship with Marla Maples multiple times during their courtship. He even faked a sleazy tabloid affair in 1991 with Italian supermodel Carla Bruni to break up with his girlfriend. In the 90s, the real estate tycoon dumped the gorgeous emerging actress over a brief phone call, according to The Washington Post, a source close to Trump revealed in the 90s, "He told her that their friendship cannot continue." The source added, "In his mind, it was always a friendship. In her mind, it was probably something much more." During the short conversation Maples "sobbed uncontrollably" and "begged him not to leave her."

Chuck Jones, an employee at the Trump organization and Maples' then spokesman refuted the sensational news at that time and said, "There's been no discussion between Donald Trump and Marla Maples that has ended their friendship. That's fiction. Donald Trump and Marla Maples have a friendship between them. The media has had them in a relationship they've never said they were in. Now the media is saying the relationship is over. They're still friends. I won't say to what degree their friendship is." However, a close Trump aide claimed that the billionaire entrepreneur changed his home number to prevent his ex-girlfriend from contacting him.

A personal story about Donald Trump, Marla Maples. The "Carpet King" Bob Shaw, Adolph Hitler and my wife Martha.



— Marty Taylor (@RealMartyT7) March 17, 2024

In the same year, Maples admitted to loving Trump but not being the cause of his problems with his ex-wife Ivana in an ABC Network TV interview with Diana Sawyer. ''I'm not the reason for that marriage having problems,'' the model-turned-actress said while simultaneously pitying Ivana and describing her as a smart and attractive woman. As per The New York Times, in response to a question about her relationship status with presumed "friend" Trump, Maples acknowledged that she loved him and said she was unsure of her future. ''But you still love him?'' Sawyer asked. ''You know, I, I can't lie about it,'' Maples replied. ''Oh, I do. Now, all America knows."

There was a story that Marla Maples left Trump for a fling with Michael Bolton during one of their many breakups. — Cardamon36 (@Cardamon362) June 17, 2020

Vanity Fair reported that Trump concealed Maples at his Southampton beach house for a week at one point in their relationship because he was anxious about the media attention they were receiving. Maples, however, was thrilled with the hiding place and shared a sweet moniker the real estate magnet created for the opulent residence in her honor, “Now he calls his beach house ‘Marla Lago,’ ” she said. The Southern belle wanted Trump to declare their relationship to the world, she was even flaunting a gold Cartier braided band, a gift 'from her man' as she put it. “It’s what gives me my power,” she said.

Maples believed that their love would triumph, “I believe I have a purpose and that there is a reason we’re together,” she affirmed. “It’s a good love, it’s not a harmful love. It’s a really good, trusting love.” Trump and Maples tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at New York City's Plaza Hotel on December 20, 1993, two months after welcoming their only daughter Tiffany.