Marla Maples’ Ageless Glow Has Everyone Wondering If Melania’s Taking Notes

Netizens cannot stop gushing about Marla Maples’ timeless beauty. Maples, who was previously married to Donald Trump, is 61 years old. The American singer shocked netizens with her youthful appearance when she took to social media to announce her grandchild’s birth.

Marla and Donald Trump got involved in an affair while the real-estate mogul was still married to his first wife. The pair got married in 1993, after Ivana divorced Trump in 1990. Marla and Trump went on to have a daughter, Tiffany, in the same year.

Marla and Trump, who were married for 6 years, are now grandparents to a beautiful baby boy. Marla took to Instagram to post videos and photos of her with her 2-month-old grandson Alexander.

“I couldn’t wait any longer to share photos with my precious grandson Alexander who is two months old today!” she wrote in the caption. Most of the photos and videos showed Maples cradling and tenderly looking at her grandchild.

The 61-year-old also went on to give kudos to her daughter Tiffany for being a dedicated mother to the two-month-old. Maples’ extremely wholesome post left netizens in awe of how youthful she looked.

“The most beautiful grandma in the world,” one user wrote. Another added, “Love these photos! What a beautiful baby and Grand Mar!! So happy for you my dearest friend @itsmarlamaples.” A third urged Maples to share her exercise and skincare regimen while adding how “incredible and natural” she looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples)

“You look like you could be his mommy,” one netizen noted. Several others labelled her as a “beautiful grandma,” while others happily welcomed her to the “grandparent club.”

These comments were quite contrasting to the ones that the First Lady of the US has been receiving lately. People gushing over how youthful Marla looks is an experience that Trump’s wife, Melania, cannot relate to.

Marla has previously spoken about how she prefers to age naturally. “I try to maintain a natural look to protect my skin from too many products/ingredients,” she admitted in a conversation with Charleston Grit. Maples also spoke up against the use of Botox, noting that she preferred a “naturally youthful appearance” without cosmetic procedures. She shared how eating organic and using natural products have played a massive role in her youthful appearance.

Melania Trump Says She’s Against Botox and Has Had Zero Plastic Surgery, ‘I Will Age Gracefully!’ https://t.co/lStPF7Y58A — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 30, 2023

Melania has made similar claims in the past. The FLOTUS has spoken about how strongly she is against Botox. In an interview with Allure, she spoke about how she would never want to do anything to her body or face. “If you have Botox done and full lips and all that, if it makes you happy, fine. But it’s not for me,” she added.

The botox rumors have not left the First Lady alone, even after she has countlessly spoken up against the procedure. Netizens and experts alike have claimed that the signs of botox are clearly visible on the First Lady’s face. “Melania, poor dear, her face frozen in time forever,” one user wrote under a picture of Melania.